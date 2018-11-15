Pregame Primer: James Madison Dukes

By:

11/15/2018

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (3-0, Big East) heads back on the road to take on James Madison (2-0, CAA) in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Hoyas’ strong offensive start slowed on Friday against Loyola (0-3, Patriot) as Georgetown only scored 45 points in the 15-point victory. However, that was without the team’s leading scorer, graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako, who averaged 16 points over the first two games. Some of the offensive production can be boiled down to poor shooting, as the Hoyas posted marks of 29.6 percent from the field, 25 percent from 3-point range, and 50 percent from the free throw line, but senior guard Dionna White and graduate student guard Mikayla Venson proved too much for the Greyhounds with 15 points each.

Adomako, Venson, and White are the Hoyas’ three players averaging double-digit scoring numbers and lead the team in other statistical categories as well. White is Georgetown’s leading rebounder with Adomako in second, and Venson is the only Hoya with double-digit assists on the season. Both Venson and Adomako are shooting above 40 percent from the field and from deep, and Adomako and White are the only two Hoyas that remain perfect from the line, while the team itself is only making 64.9 percent of its free throws. Defensively, Adomako and White each have four steals, and junior forward Anita Kelava has made an impact with seven blocks, four of them coming on Friday against Loyola, who the Hoyas limited to nine points in the second half.

The Dukes appear to be a tougher test on paper than the Hoyas’ previous two opponents, and will be full of confidence after a 103-57 win over Delaware State (0-2, MEAC) on Tuesday. Five players scored in double figures, led by junior guard Kamiah Smalls’ 17. Smalls has averaged 15.5 points over the first two games to lead the Dukes’ offense, with three other players supporting her in double figures. Redshirt junior forward Kayla Cooper-Williams leads James Madison’s rebounding effort with 10 per game, and senior guard Logan Reynolds has eight assists, four steals, and five blocks to lead the team in all three categories.

The game will be streamed on Madizone HD Sportsnet, and live stats can be tracked on guhoyas.com. For more coverage of Georgetown’s sports teams, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Aaron Wolf/The Georgetown Voice