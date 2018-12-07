Pregame Primer: Women’s Basketball Takes on Red-Hot NC State

By:

12/07/2018

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (5-4, Big East) will take on the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack (9-0, ACC) in the Hoyas’ final home non-conference game of the season on Saturday. Georgetown will look to rebound after falling to VCU (6-2, A-10), 47-45, on Sunday.

Thus far, the Hoyas are led by their guards, senior Dionna White, graduate student Mikayla Venson, and graduate student Dorothy Adomako. White has averaged 13.4 points per game, while shooting 25.8 percent from the field. Venson leads the team in 3-pointers, with 20 on the season, while Adomako is leading the team in field goal percentage at 36.4 percent.

Georgetown dominated for much of their last game against the Rams, but only scored nine fourth quarter points to blow a late lead. The Hoyas had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds, but were unable to get a good shot off in the final seconds. All season, Georgetown has played stifling defense, yet has struggled to find its offensive rhythm.

The Wolfpack, on the other hand, have been an offensive powerhouse thus far, averaging 76.1 points per game, and have beaten their opponents by an average of 17 points. They are led by redshirt junior guard Grace Hunter, graduate student guard Kiara Leslie, junior guard Aislinn Konig, and freshman center Elissa Cunane who are all averaging double-digit points. Their height and offensive ability will likely prove challenging for a small Hoyas team.

The game is scheduled for 1:00 pm E.T. at McDonough Arena and will mark the Hoyas final home game before Winter break. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for live updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice