Women’s Basketball Stumbles Again at St. John’s

01/26/2019

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (9-10, 3-5 Big East) fell, 59-51, to St. John’s (9-10, 2-6 Big East) on Friday night. Redshirt senior forward Curteeona Brelove finished with a double-double for the Red Storm and was supplemented by 11 each from senior guard/forward Akina Wellere and junior guard Alisha Kebbe. For Georgetown, senior guard Brianna Jones had a career-high 14 points on the night, and graduate student guard Dorothy Adomako added 12 points and seven rebounds in reaching 1,500 career points at Georgetown.

For the second game in a row, the Hoyas started slow, and St. John’s rode Wellere’s seven early points to open with an 11-2 run. Once again though, the Hoyas stormed back with a run of their own, including five points from senior guard Brianna Jones off the bench to bring the score back to 15-13 St. John’s, at the end of the period.

The Hoyas ended up with a one-point lead after a free throw from senior guard Dionna White, but the Red Storm quickly jumped back ahead and went into halftime with a slender 24-23 lead after a low-scoring second quarter. The Hoyas struggled taking care of the ball in the first half, turning it over seven times, and had just three assists.

Brelove scored the first seven St. John’s points in the second half, and the Red Storm began like they did in the first with another strong run. A 3-pointer from Kebbe opened up an eight-point lead for St. John’s, and they kept the Hoyas at arm’s distance the whole way, staying ahead by at least two possessions.

In the fourth quarter, St. John’s led by as much as 12 and picked up eight of their 14 points from the free throw line to close the Hoyas out, though Georgetown made a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 53-49. From there, though, the Hoyas went cold until two free throws with four seconds to go, and the result was already out of reach.

The Hoyas will look to bounce back on Sunday at Seton Hall at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Image Credits: Aaron Wolf/The Georgetown Voice