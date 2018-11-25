Mourning Leads Men’s Basketball to Close Victory over Campbell

By:

With his father, Georgetown alum and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning, in attendance, graduate student forward Trey Mourning had the first double-double of his career and the Georgetown men’s basketball team (5-1, Big East) did just enough to defeat the Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3, Big South), 93-85, on Saturday afternoon. Mourning led the Hoyas with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while freshman guard James Akinjo contributed 17 points and 4 assists and freshman forward Josh LeBlanc tallied 11 points off the bench for the Hoyas.

Georgetown opened the game on a 10-0 run, which included a 3-pointer from freshman guard Mac McClung and dunks from senior center Jessie Govan and sophomore guard Jamorko Pickett. The Hoyas continued to push, opening up a lead as large as 16. As the first half continued, Campbell fought back, going on a 10-0 run of their own to pull within six. Georgetown took control going into the half, thanks to Pickett’s 3-pointer and Akinjo’s three-point play. Another jump shot from Akinjo made the score 47-33 at halftime.

The Hoyas carried their momentum into the beginning of the second half. Mourning connected from three-point range and Akinjo continued his hot shooting with a 3-pointer of his own. A Govan bucket gave the Hoyas a 17-point lead, 55-38. Georgetown continued to pour it on, as sophomore guard Jahvon Blair threw a no-look pass to LeBlanc, who finished under the bucket for an easy layup. Eventually, the Hoyas opened up a 22-point lead, 81-59.

Campbell fought back once more behind senior guard Chris Clemons, who connected on three consecutive 3-pointers to push the Camels within 13 with 5:05 to play in regulation. The Hoyas went through a dry spell and the Camels eventually narrowed the deficit to single digits on a pair of free throws and a layup. Akinjo snapped the Hoyas out of their funk with another three-point play, widening the lead to 12. Campbell continued to hit 3-pointers to reduce the deficit, but Akinjo performed in the clutch yet again, connecting on four late free throws to put the game away, 93-85.

Clemons led all scorers with 45 points, contributing eight rebounds for the Camels as well. He leads the nation with 33.8 points per game.

The Hoyas return to action at home against the Richmond Spiders (2-3, Atlantic 10) on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for live updates and coverage of all winter sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice