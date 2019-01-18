Pregame Primer: Women’s Basketball Hosts Villanova Seeking a Much-Needed Victory

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (8-9, 2-4 Big East) will take on Villanova (11-6, 2-4 Big East) on Saturday in McDonough Arena. The Hoyas are looking to bounce back after losing back-to-back games to DePaul (9-0, 3-2 Big East) and No. 15 Marquette (11-1, 6-0 Big East).

The Hoyas started out the game strong last Friday, but the DePaul offense and careless turnovers proved too much for the Hoyas to overcome. The Hoyas were outscored 46-28 in the second half and a turnover in the final seconds of the game from junior guard Morgan Smith led to a 69-64 defeat. The Hoyas looked to put that game behind them and turned their focus toward No. 15 Marquette. Georgetown again jumped out to a fast start against the Golden Eagles, but was unable to keep up with the hot shooting Marquette offense. The Hoyas enter Saturday’s game led by their three guards, senior Dionna White, and graduate students Dorothy Adomako and Mikayla Venson. All three of these players average more than 11 points per game, while no other player on the team is averaging more than five.

The Hoyas have struggled to see much production from the rest of the team. Head coach James Howard has changed the starting lineup recently hoping to give his leading scorers some help, but the success has yet to be seen. He has seen potential from two guards, freshman Nikola Kovacikova and senior Brianna Jones. Kovacikova notched a season-high 15 points against Maryland Eastern Shore (7-10, 3-1 MEAC) earlier this season, while Jones scored her season-high 10 points against Xavier (9-3, 1-4 Big East) on December 29. Coach Howard will need them to be more consistent as the season wears on if the Hoyas want any shot at postseason play.

The Wildcats are coming off a 58-50 win against Penn (9-3, 1-0 Ivy League), but have lost three of their last five conference games. The Wildcats are led by juniors guard Kelly Jekot, forward Mary Gedaka, and senior guard Adrianna Hahn. Much like the Hoyas, Villanova has struggled to see much production from the rest of their team. All three average over 12 points per game, and their next closest scorer averages 8.1 points per game. This game will be the first meeting of the year for these two teams. Last season, Georgetown was 1-2 against Villanova, with their only win coming in the quarterfinal of the Big East Tournament. The regular season losses came by a combined three points.

Saturday’s game is set to tip off at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Big East Digital Network. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for game day updates and breaking news.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice