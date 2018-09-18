Volleyball goes 3-0 in the final weekend before conference play

By:

09/18/2018

The Georgetown volleyball team went 3-0 in this past weekend’s tournament, bringing them to a 7-5 overall record for the season. They won in straight sets against Morgan State (6-8, MEAC) and Loyola Maryland (4-8, Patriot) and defeated Alabama A&M (4-12, SWAC) 3-1.

In their first match of the tournament against Morgan State, the Hoyas won each set by only two points. Junior outside hitter Iva Vujosevic recorded 17 total kills. Their second match that weekend against Alabama A&M didn’t see as many close sets, and both sophomore outside hitter Riley Wertzberger and senior middle blocker Symone Speech racked up 15 kills each. For the last match of the tournament against Loyola, senior libero Kenzie Higareda recorded 20 total digs.

Speech was named Big East Offensive Player of the Week, while Higareda was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll, which was announced on Tuesday morning.

The Hoyas begin conference play on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in their home match against St. John’s (11-4, Big East) at 5 p.m. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and breaking news for all the fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Claire Goldberg/The Georgetown Voice