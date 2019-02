By:

02/03/2019

Angela and Sheryl discuss Superman (1978), Aquaman (2018), and changes (or lack thereof) in the superhero genre over the past forty years.

Jingle Credits: Feel by LiQWYD https://soundcloud.com/liqwyd Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/iKYGTTaj9oo.