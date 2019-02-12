Concert Preview: Vince Staples and Buddy, Feb. 22, 9:30 Club

By:

02/12/2019

On Friday, Feb. 22, Compton Rappers Vince Staples and Buddy will be performing at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC as a part of their “Smile, You’re on Camera” tour. The two 25- year olds will travel across North America performing shows in both the United States and Canada before closing in their home state of California.

Each having released projects in 2018, this energetic and talented pair is sure to put on an entertaining show. They both bring young spunk and edgy energy that can’t be tamed on stage.

Vince Staples recently released his third studio album, FM!, in November to much critical acclaim. The album features tracks such as “FUN!” and “Don’t Get Chipped” that shine a new light on Staples’ signature west-coast flow. It will be exciting to see the young rapper perform these new, hyphy hits alongside some of his older songs like “Big Fish” and “Senorita.” Staples has been a consistent surprise since his break-out album Summertime ‘06 in 2015. No matter the beat, he never strays from his unique bounce and still manages to find ways to develop and mature his talent.

Buddy has also had an important career year in 2018 after dropping his debut studio tape, Harlan and Alondra. The album was received well by critics, setting Buddy up to become an emerging and influential voice within hip-hop. The album switches between smooth, narrative singing on “Trouble on Central” and hard, passionate flow on “Black feat. ASAP Ferg.” causing Pitchfork’s Briana Younger to call him “one of the region’s most versatile artists.”

Whether you know their names or not, Vince Staples and Buddy will welcome you to an impressive display of musical talent. They both know how to perform and entertain, ensuring this concert is one that hip-hop and mosh-pit lovers will enjoy all the same. Bouncy, boisterous, and bold, this concert is one you will not want to miss.

Buddy and Vince Staples will be performing at the 9:30 Club on Feb. 22. More information can be found here.

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons