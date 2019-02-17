Women’s Basketball Crushed on the Road Against Villanova

By:

The Georgetown women’s basketball team (11-14, 5-9 Big East) fell to the Villanova Wildcats (16-9, 9-3 Big East) in a 91-43 loss on Saturday at Villanova. Freshman guard Tayanna Jones led the Hoyas with 10 points, senior guard Dorothy Adomoko added eight points, and junior guard Marvellous Osagie-Erese had seven points. With this loss the Hoyas extend their losing streak to three games and fall to ninth in the conference.

In the first half the Hoyas were outscored 38-16 as they were unable to keep up with the hot shooting Wildcat offense. The Wildcats shot 64 percent from the field, and were able to come up with multiple defensive stops to keep the Hoyas from getting back into the game.

The Hoyas started the game aggressively, but were unable to generate any offense and struggled to keep up with the fast pace of the Villanova offense. Senior guard Dionna White and graduate student guards Dorothy Adomoko and Mikayla Venson struggled to get going.

In the first half, the Hoya trio shot a combined 5-for-14 from the field, contributing just 11 points. Georgetown finished the half shooting 24 percent from the field, making just six of their 25 shot attempts.

Villanova jumped out to a fast start to begin the third quarter, jumping out on an 11-1 run. The Wildcats continued to take control as the game slipped away more from the Hoyas. Much like the first half, the Hoyas struggled to generate any offense, shooting 30 perfect from the field. Jones and Osagie-Erese were the only bright spots for the Hoyas, scoring 17 of the Hoyas 27 second half points. Those efforts proved to not be enough as the Hoyas would fall 91-43.

The Hoyas return to action on Friday, as take on the Seton Hall Pirates (14-11, 6-8 Big East). Tip-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET. For live updates and breaking news follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter. The game can also be streamed on the Big East Digital Network or tracked at guhoyas.com.

Image Credits: Aaron Wolf/The Georgetown Voice