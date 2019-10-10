Men’s Soccer Hosts Seton Hall on Friday

By:

Coming off of a bounce-back win over Lehigh (7-3-1, 3-0-1 Patriot League) on Tuesday, the No. 12 Georgetown men’s soccer team (8-1-1, 2-0-1 Big East) hosts Seton Hall (5-4-0, 2-1-0 Big East) on Friday afternoon at Shaw Field. The game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET with a live stream and stats available at guhoyas.com.

After picking up just four points over their previous three games, the Hoyas notched a solid 2-0 victory over the Mountain Hawks in Bethlehem, PA. Senior forward Achara opened the scoring in the 13th minute, and junior midfielder Jacob Montes doubled the margin three minutes into the second half. Considered a crucial starter on the team going into the season, Achara’s goal was his first of the season after missing the first eight games due to injury. Montes’ goal was his fifth of the season, putting him into a tie for first in the Big East.

Achara became Georgetown’s 12th goal scorer already this season, contributing to what has been a balanced offensive attack. Sophomore midfielder Zach Riviere is second on the team behind Montes with four goals on the year, while junior forward Derek Dodson leads the team in points with three goals and five assists. Junior midfielder Paul Rothrock, a transfer from Notre Dame, has been another star in the attack with a team-high six assists. The Pirates defense has been consistent this season, allowing eight goals over nine matches, but might have their hands full against a Hoya offense that has produced 23 goals already.

The Pirates were also in action on Tuesday, picking up a fourth straight victory after a rocky start to the year. It was a 3-0 home win over Fordham (3-8-1, 2-1-0 Atlantic 10), with senior forward Carlton McKenzie, graduate midfielder Sean MacLeod, and senior midfielder Vittorio Argeri picking up the goals. Overall, graduate forward Stephen Elias has been the most productive offensive player for Seton Hall so far this season, with four goals and an assist to his credit thus far.

In last season’s matchup between the teams, the Pirates hosted in South Orange, and the visiting Hoyas ran into little trouble, earning a 4-0 win.

Image Credits: John Picker/ The Georgetown Voice