Pro Hoyas: Week of 5/16-5/22

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

His season is over as Final Spor did not qualify for the Turkish Basketball League playoffs.

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

His season is over as Kormend were eliminated from the Hungarian League playoffs.

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.

Jessie Govan (2019)

Team: Team Ignite

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 5/12 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win at Jaszberenyi

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Friday 5/14 at 6:00 AM: 28 PTS, 10-12 FG, 5 REB in a win vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers

Saturday 5/15 at 6:00 AM: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST in a win vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers

Utsunomiya has advanced to the B.League semifinals where they will face the winner of the Osaka-Kawasaki series.

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

His season is over as Esgueira will be relegated to a lower division of Portuguese basketball.

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 5/11 at 3:30 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Podcetrtek

Friday 5/14 at 6:00 AM: 7 PTS, 6 REB, +16 in a win vs. Helios Domzale

This Week’s Games:

Monday 5/17 at 6:00 AM: at Helios Domzale

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 5/15 at 12:00 AM: 21 PTS, 8-11 FG, 17 REB in a win at Ryukyu

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/16 at 12:00 AM: at Ryukyu

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

His season is over as Saratov did not make the VTB United League playoffs.

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Orlando Magic

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/9 at 7:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Thursday 5/13 at 7:30 PM: DNP in a loss at Atlanta Hawks

Friday 5/14 at 8:00 PM: DNP in a loss at Philadelphia 76ers

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/16 at 7:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers

Porter has a foot injury and is still day-to-day with no timetable for return.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/9 at 6:00 AM: 16 PTS, 7 REB, +9 in a win at Basket Napoli

Wednesday 5/12 at 1:00 PM: 17 PTS, 11 REB in a loss vs. Scafati

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/16 at 11:00 AM: at Forli

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 5/10 at 2:45 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Venezia

No games this week.

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/9 at 2:00 PM: 8 PTS, 3 REB, +7 in a win at Cholet

This Week’s Games:

Thursday 5/20 at 12:00 PM: at Nanterre

Saturday 5/22 at 1:00 PM: vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 5/10 at 10:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Fethiye Bld.

No games this week.

DaJuan Summers (2009)

Team: Mahram Tehran

Country: Iran

His season is over as Mahram lost in the Iranian Superleague Finals.

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

His season is over as Mobis Phoebus were eliminated from the Korean Basketball League playoffs.

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 5/11 at 8:00 PM: 14 PTS, 8 REB in a win at Chicago Bulls

Wednesday 5/12 at 8:00 PM: 16 PTS, 7-8 FG, +6 in a win vs. San Antonio Spurs

Saturday 5/15 at 1:00 PM: 19 PTS, 7-8 FG, 5-6 3PT in a win vs. Chicago Bulls

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/16 at 7:00 PM: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/9 at 9:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Basketball Braunschweig

His season is over as Giessen will be relegated to the German Pro A League (second division).

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.