Pro Hoyas: Week of 5/16-5/22

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
His season is over as Final Spor did not qualify for the Turkish Basketball League playoffs.
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
His season is over as Kormend were eliminated from the Hungarian League playoffs.
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Oklahoma City missed the G League playoffs.
Jessie Govan (2019)
Team: Team Ignite
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as G League Ignite were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Austin were eliminated from the G League playoffs.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 5/12 at 12:00 PM: DNP in a win at Jaszberenyi
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Friday 5/14 at 6:00 AM: 28 PTS, 10-12 FG, 5 REB in a win vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers
- Saturday 5/15 at 6:00 AM: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST in a win vs. Shibuya Sun Rockers
Utsunomiya has advanced to the B.League semifinals where they will face the winner of the Osaka-Kawasaki series.
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
His season is over as Salt Lake City missed the G League playoffs.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
His season is over as Esgueira will be relegated to a lower division of Portuguese basketball.
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 5/11 at 3:30 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win vs. Podcetrtek
- Friday 5/14 at 6:00 AM: 7 PTS, 6 REB, +16 in a win vs. Helios Domzale
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 5/17 at 6:00 AM: at Helios Domzale
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 5/15 at 12:00 AM: 21 PTS, 8-11 FG, 17 REB in a win at Ryukyu
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/16 at 12:00 AM: at Ryukyu
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
His season is over as Saratov did not make the VTB United League playoffs.
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Orlando Magic
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/9 at 7:00 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Thursday 5/13 at 7:30 PM: DNP in a loss at Atlanta Hawks
- Friday 5/14 at 8:00 PM: DNP in a loss at Philadelphia 76ers
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/16 at 7:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers
Porter has a foot injury and is still day-to-day with no timetable for return.
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/9 at 6:00 AM: 16 PTS, 7 REB, +9 in a win at Basket Napoli
- Wednesday 5/12 at 1:00 PM: 17 PTS, 11 REB in a loss vs. Scafati
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/16 at 11:00 AM: at Forli
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Pallacanestro Reggiana
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 5/10 at 2:45 PM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Venezia
No games this week.
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/9 at 2:00 PM: 8 PTS, 3 REB, +7 in a win at Cholet
This Week’s Games:
- Thursday 5/20 at 12:00 PM: at Nanterre
- Saturday 5/22 at 1:00 PM: vs. Lyon-Villeurbanne
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 5/10 at 10:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Fethiye Bld.
No games this week.
DaJuan Summers (2009)
Team: Mahram Tehran
Country: Iran
His season is over as Mahram lost in the Iranian Superleague Finals.
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
His season is over as Mobis Phoebus were eliminated from the Korean Basketball League playoffs.
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 5/11 at 8:00 PM: 14 PTS, 8 REB in a win at Chicago Bulls
- Wednesday 5/12 at 8:00 PM: 16 PTS, 7-8 FG, +6 in a win vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Saturday 5/15 at 1:00 PM: 19 PTS, 7-8 FG, 5-6 3PT in a win vs. Chicago Bulls
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/16 at 7:00 PM: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 5/9 at 9:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a loss vs. Basketball Braunschweig
His season is over as Giessen will be relegated to the German Pro A League (second division).
Notable free agents:
Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
