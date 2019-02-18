Hoyas of the Week (2/11 – 2/17)

By:

02/18/2019

Welcome to ‘Hoyas of the Week,’ where we take a look at some outstanding performances in the past week across all of Georgetown’s athletic programs.

Daniel Bucaro – Men’s Lacrosse

The No. 18 men’s lacrosse team continued its winning ways on Saturday with a victory over Robert Morris at Cooper Field. After notching three goals and four assists in Georgetown’s opener against Sacred Heart, senior attackman Daniel Bucaro continued to impress with six points on four goals and two assists. After going into halftime down a goal, the Hoyas came back in the third quarter, and Bucaro eventually tied the game on an unassisted goal. He would score twice more in the final period to secure the victory. Early on, Bucaro leads the Big East in points per game, assists per game, and goals per game. Next up for the Hoyas is a matchup with No. 7 Towson next Saturday on Cooper.

Noelle Holiday – Softball

The Georgetown softball team competed in the Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic tournament in Las Vegas over the weekend. Junior first baseman Noelle Holiday was especially productive at the plate, notching five hits and five RBIs, as the Hoyas went 1-4 in the tournament. Against Seattle on Friday, Georgetown went down 13-0 after three innings, but Holiday’s solo homerun in the fourth ensured that the Hoyas wouldn’t be shut out and they eventually added two more runs for a 13-3 final scoreline. Holiday went hitless in their next game against BYU which was a pitcher’s duel until the Cougars won it in the seventh inning on a two-run homer. On Saturday, the Hoyas battled Utah Valley in a close affair. Holiday’s two-run blast in the first inning kicked off the scoring. The Wolverines would eventually tie it up at four until Holiday drew a walk with the bases loaded in the fourth inning that gave Georgetown the lead for good. Facing the hosts, UNLV, Holiday had her best game of the tournament, going 3-for-3, but her team could not keep it close, falling 9-2. Her RBI singles in the first and third inning gave Georgetown its only two runs of the afternoon. She would then go hitless in Georgetown’s final game of the competition against UC Davis. Next weekend, the Blue and Gray will head down to Madeira Beach, FL to compete in the Madeira Beach Tournament.

Ruach Padhal – Men’s Track & Field

Four members of the Georgetown men’s track and field squad competed in the JDL Fast Track Invitational in Winston-Salem, NC on Friday. In the distance medley relay, fifth year Joe White ran the 1200-meter leg, sophomore Lawrence Leake took the 400-meter leg, sophomore Ruach Padhal ran the 800-meter, and senior Nick Wareham anchored the final 1600 meters. Overall, the Hoyas finished in fourth place out of a field of nine teams with a total time of 9:36.94. Padhal’s performance stood out as he posted the fastest 800 time of the day with 1:49.39. The London, Ontario native helped the Hoyas stay competitive in the race and was just .65 seconds shy of his personal 800-meter record. “The men did a fantastic job of executing on each of the four legs putting us in a great position going into the next few weeks of competition,” director of track and field Julie Culley said. The Hoyas will next compete at the Big East Indoor Championships next weekend in Geneva, OH.

Sydney Goodson – Women’s Tennis

On Thursday, the Georgetown women’s tennis team hosted Longwood at Yates Field House, and came out on top, 6-1. In the No. 1 doubles matchup, seniors Sydney Goodson and Risa Nakagawa got the Hoyas off to a strong start with a commanding 6-0 win over the Lancers’ duo of freshman Anika Tylek and junior Marija Venta. In singles, Goodson had the No. 2 match against junior Jamie Breunig. The first set was a tight battle, with Goodson coming out on top 6-4. In the second set, she finished Breunig off, 6-1, to help the Hoyas take their second victory of the 2019 season. Georgetown next travels to Harrisonburg, VA for a clash with James Madison on Friday.

Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for continued coverage of all Georgetown sports.

Image Credits: Design: Margaux Fontaine/The Georgetown Voice, Images: Georgetown Athletics Communications