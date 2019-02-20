University Receives $20 Million Endowment from Baker Trust

02/20/2019

Georgetown received a $20 million gift from Patricia and John M. Baker (COL ’64). The money will establish the Baker Trust for Transformational Learning which is set to begin in Spring 2019 and “develop a new paradigm of learning that engages, adapts, and responds to the complex needs of the 21st century,” according to a Feb. 13 press release.

The trust will be present in every school on campus, according to Randall Bass, vice provost for education, who will oversee this initiative. “This university-wide collaboration will bring applied learning from the margins to the center of the educational experience,” Bass said in the press release.

On the university’s website,  university President John DeGioia said that the gift, “will enable us to provide learning opportunities that extend beyond the classroom, preparing our young people to successfully engage with the complex challenges of our world.”

This is not the first large donation from the Baker family. In 2014, The Baker Center for Leadership and Governance was established with a $10 million gift for the McCourt School of Public Policy.

