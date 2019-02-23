Towson Runs Away from Men’s Lacrosse Late

By:

The No. 16 Georgetown men’s lacrosse team (2-1) fell at home on Saturday afternoon to visitors No. 9 Towson (3-0) 14-8 at Cooper Field. After the Hoyas took the lead through senior attackman Daniel Bucaro’s 100th career goal, the Tigers took the lead at the end of the first quarter and would not trail again. Four straight Towson goals to open the fourth quarter put the game to rest and handed the Hoyas their first loss of the season.

Bucaro didn’t wait long Saturday in becoming the eight Hoya all-time to hit the century mark in goals, opening the scoring 2:44 in. The Tigers would respond just over a minute later, but sophomore midfielder Jack Elders’ goal restored the Hoya lead at 8:07. Towson would strike back again before seizing the lead on a man-up goal from senior attackman/midfielder Timmy Monahan as the first quarter ended 3-2 in favor of the visitors.

Towson senior midfielder Alex Woodall left his mark on a remarkable performance by winning the opening faceoff of the second period and scoring within seven seconds. Woodall won 19 of his 23 faceoff attempts in the game, giving the Tigers a crucial advantage throughout. Back-to-back goals from junior midfielder Massimo Bucci and senior attackman Robert Clark briefly pulled the Hoyas level, but two assisted goals from Towson senior attackman Brendan Sunday within 40 seconds of each other gave the Tigers a 6-4 advantage heading into halftime. Sophomore goalie Owen McElroy stood tall in net for the Blue and Gray, recording four of his eleven saves in the second.

A cagey third quarter saw the Hoyas twice pull within one goal from Bucaro and junior attackman Jake Carraway, but Towson responded both times, on Monahan’s second of the day and in backbreaking fashion on junior attackman/midfielder Brody McLean’s second with thirteen seconds remaining.

The Hoyas were still hanging tough, but were undone by Sunday’s brilliance in the fourth quarter. The senior effectively put the game out of reach by scoring the first three goals of the final frame and would assist on two more goals before the final whistle blew. Two consolation goals, again from the duo of Bucaro and Carraway, made the final score 14-8.

Georgetown will have a quick turnaround, playing next on Tuesday afternoon in Emmittsburg, MD, against Mount St. Mary’s (0-3). For comparison, the Mountaineers lost 12-7 to Towson on Feb. 15. The game is slated to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for more updates and coverage of all winter and spring sports at Georgetown.

