Hoyas of the Week (2/25 – 3/3)

03/04/2019

Welcome to ‘Hoyas of the Week,’ where we take a look at some outstanding performances in the past week across all of Georgetown’s athletic programs.

Jeremiah Burke – Baseball

The Hoya baseball team had three games this past weekend at the Westin Lake Mary Stenson Invitational in Deland, FL. They dropped the matchups on Saturday and Sunday, but came out victorious against Sacred Heart on Friday, due in large part to the pitching of junior right-hander Jeremiah Burke. Burke turned in a masterful display, striking out a career-high 10 batters over 6.2 scoreless innings. In his third start of the season, Burke allowed just two hits and one walk, preventing the Pioneers from reaching base until an error in the fifth inning. Burke’s pitching, combined with a huge offensive day, gave the Hoyas an 11-0 win, just their second of the season. Burke was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll for his effort.

Dionna White – Women’s Basketball

Senior guard Dionna White lands here for a second straight week after tremendous performances guided the Hoyas to two more wins. Against Butler on Friday, she turned in a terrific, all-around display with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. She was also extremely efficient, shooting 9-of-14 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Georgetown crushed a strong Bulldogs team, 72-42. In Cincinnati on Sunday, White continued to impress against last-place Xavier. The 5-foot-5 guard out of Baltimore notched another 23-point, 10-rebound double-double. Her fast break and-one layup with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter helped the Hoyas fend off a valiant Musketeer comeback effort, winning 67-64. Georgetown closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak, securing the four-seed in the Big East Tournament after being stuck in the bottom half of the standings for much of the year.

Mae Forshey – Softball

The Georgetown softball team competed in the District Classic at Nats Academy over the weekend, winning two of three to improve their record to 5-12 on the season. Freshman catcher Mae Forshey was the Hoyas’ most consistent player at the plate, grabbing at least one hit in each game. Against St. Joseph’s on Saturday, Forshey had one of just three Georgetown hits in the game, a double in the bottom of the sixth. The Hawks would go on to win, 5-0. Later that day, the Hoyas took on Harvard in what would be a pitcher’s duel. Forshey again started at catcher and guided sophomore pitcher London Diller to an outstanding seven innings of scoreless pitching. Offensively, Forshey was the first Hoya to score on the day. She doubled in the first inning and later came around on an RBI single from senior DH Sarah Bennett. The Hoyas would end up winning, 3-0. Against Brown on Sunday, Forshey had her best game of the weekend, going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI. In the third inning, the Hoyas were down 5-2 until Forshey doubled down the third base line, scoring two. In the fifth inning, Georgetown was still down, 7-4, but Forshey kicked off a late rally with an RBI single to right field. She eventually came around to score on a bases-clearing double by junior first baseman Noelle Holiday. Georgetown would score twice more in the inning to secure a 10-7 win.

Daniel Bucaro – Men’s Lacrosse

Senior attacker Daniel Bucaro lands on ‘Hoyas of the Week’ for a second time after notching his fifth straight hat trick to open the season. Against Hofstra on Saturday, the veteran Bucaro guided the Hoyas to a 14-6 victory which improved their record to 4-1. Halfway through the first quarter, he scored unassisted to put Georgetown up 2-1. A minute later, he found senior midfielder Lucas Wittenberg to put the Hoyas up two. Wittenberg would return the favor with just two seconds remaining in the second quarter, as Bucaro found the back of the net to put Georgetown on top by four going into the break. Two more Bucaro assists put the Hoyas up 11-4 before he completed his hat trick with his team’s 14th and final goal of the game. Bucaro now has 16 goals on the season, the top mark in the Big East and 22nd in the nation.

Image Credits: Design: Margaux Fontaine/The Georgetown Voice, Images: Georgetown Athletics Communications