Offense Explodes as Baseball Trounces Coppin State

By:

03/13/2019

On Wednesday, the Georgetown Hoyas baseball team (4-12, Big East) took down Coppin State (6-6, MEAC) in a 14-5 blowout at Shirley Povich Field for their second consecutive victory. Freshman right-hander Carter Bosch got the job done in his first collegiate start, picking up the victory. On the offensive side, junior first baseman Freddy Achecar III, freshman right fielder Michael Willis, and junior left fielder AJ Lotsis all went yard. Senior second baseman Ryan Weisenberg also collected two doubles, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

It took Bosch some time to settle in, as Coppin State were first on the board. A leadoff walk was followed by a single to left, and graduate student left fielder Kyle Ruedisili misplayed the ball, allowing runners to advance to second and third. Two consecutive groundouts allowed both runs to score, and the Eagles had a 2-0 lead before Bosch had a chance to catch his breath.

In the bottom half of the inning, however, the Georgetown bats responded. Ruedisili immediately redeemed himself with a leadoff double to right, and two batters later, sophomore third baseman Eddie McCabe reached base with a walk on four pitches. With Willis at the plate, Ruedisili and McCabe pulled off a perfect double steal, pulling the Hoyas within 2-1. Just moments later, Willis blasted a 2-2 offering from freshman right-hander Carter Harbut over the right field fence, giving Georgetown a 3-2 advantage. The Hoyas didn’t let up, as two singles, two walks, and a wild pitch had them up 6-2 by the time the inning was over. In his first and only inning of the day, Harbut allowed six earned runs on four hits, issued three walks, and threw four wild pitches.

Both teams were scoreless in the second, but the Eagles scratched back a run in the top of the third. A double and a single started off the inning, but Bosch was able to limit the damage by inducing two ground outs (with a run scoring on the first) and a flyout. In the bottom half, though, Georgetown put any ideas of a comeback to rest. A two-run homer by Achecar III scored Willis, and RBI singles by Ruedisili and sophomore catcher Ryan P. Davis put the Hoyas up 10-3 entering the fourth.

Bosch did not allow a run for the rest of his outing. He completed five innings, striking out two and allowing five hits. Lotsis’ solo shot came in the seventh, with the game all but over. His pinch-hit homer was the first hit of his career and put the Hoyas up 14-4 at the time. After Bosch’s exit, sophomore left-hander Owen Lamon, senior right-hander Noah Clark, and freshman right-hander Miller Freeman combined for four innings of two-run ball.

Georgetown will try to build on Wednesday’s performance this weekend when they host Princeton (1-6, Ivy League) for a four-game set. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch on Friday is set for 3:00 p.m. ET at Shirley Povich Field. For continuing coverage of Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications