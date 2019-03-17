No. 1 Boston College Proves Too Much for No. 17 Women’s Lacrosse

By:

03/17/2019

The No. 17 Georgetown women’s lacrosse team (5-3, Big East) lost its second game in a row on Saturday afternoon to No. 1 Boston College (9-0, ACC) 21-11. Senior midfielder Francesca Whitehurst had a hat trick, but the Eagles had five players with at least a hat trick; junior attacker Sheila Rietano and senior midfielder Dempsey Arsenault had four each, and senior attacker Sam Apuzzo, junior midfielder Cara Urbank, and freshman attacker Cara Urbank all had three.

The Hoyas were immediately on the back foot as BC opened the game with a 9-0 run before sophomore midfielder Mary Pagano scored for Georgetown in the 12th minute. The teams would trade 3-0 runs before the Eagles scored with a player advantage. Junior midfielder Liza Liotta scored the final goal of the half, but the Hoyas were down 13-5 at the interval.

Boston College was dominant in the opening period, winning more draws and putting all 15 of their shots on target. While Georgetown eventually found a footing in the game, the early onslaught proved too much for the Hoyas to surmount.

Georgetown started the second half on a 2-0 scoring run, but a goal from Rietano took the wind out of the Hoyas’ sails in the 34th minute. Then Boston College would add another in the next minute to make it a 15-7 game. Senior attacker Morgan Ryan made it 15-8 in the 36th, but the Eagles scored three goals in the next three minutes to effectively put the game to bed at 18-8. The Hoyas couldn’t put a substantial dent into Boston College’s lead, and while Whitehurst finished her hat trick with 16 seconds left, it was merely a consolation goal on a frustrating day for Georgetown.

The Hoyas will look to bounce back and avoid a three-game skid at No. 12 Loyola (3-3, Patriot). The opening draw is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. For coverage of that game and all of Georgetown’s sports teams, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: Georgetown Athletics Communications