Georgetown Defeats Villanova With Thrilling Comeback

04/07/2019

On Sunday, the Georgetown Hoyas men’s tennis team (5-10, 2-2 Big East) earned an exciting 4-3 comeback victory, taking down the Villanova Wildcats (9-10, 1-4 Big East) in Philadelphia. Sophomores Rohan Kamdar, Mark Militzer, and Luke Ross all won their singles matches.

Play began with the doubles matches, and Georgetown got off to a strong start. First, the pair of sophomores Connor Lee and Kamdar took down Wildcats juniors Stefan Suarez and Tommy Mulflur, 6-4. Then, Ross and junior Ian Witmer defeated junior Dylan Flanagan and freshman Charlie Schuls 6-3 to secure the doubles point for the Hoyas.

The match turned in Villanova’s favor as singles play began. In No. 2 singles, Suarez made quick work of senior Michael Chen, winning 6-1 and 6-2. Senior Thomas Dodson gave Villanova a 2-1 lead after taking down Lee in a close match. After Dodson won the first set 6-3, Lee flipped the score and took the second set 6-3 as well, but Dodson won the third 6-2. No. 4 singles played out similarly, as sophomore Charlie Sharton took the second set 7-5 but Flanagan won the first and third sets 6-2 and 6-3.

In the blink of an eye, Georgetown’s 1-0 lead turned into a 3-1 deficit, but the sophomore trio of Kamdar, Militzer, and Ross was able to save the day. Kamdar won the first set and lost the second, but came back to claim a Georgetown point in an exciting 7-5 victory over senior Tyler Roth in the final set. In No. 6 singles, Militzer dropped the first set 6-4 to Mulflur but found his groove, winning the second set 6-4 and crushing Mulflur in the third set 6-0. With the match tied 3-3, it was up to Ross and Schuls in No. 5 singles. Schuls took the first set 6-3, and then took a 5-2 lead in the second. Villanova looked primed to take the match, but Ross rattled off five straight points to win the set 7-5. Then, Ross kept the momentum going, taking the final set 6-3 to cap off a thrilling comeback and give Georgetown a 4-3 victory.

“It was very important to get the doubles point,” Ross said. “Everyone fought really hard for this important victory.”

Georgetown will try to push the winning streak to three when they take on Morgan State (10-6, 2-0 MEAC) at Georgetown Visitation on Saturday. The Bears are on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating Norfolk State (5-7, 2-0 MEAC) 4-1 on Sunday. The match is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. For continuing coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.