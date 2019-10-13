No. 10 Women’s Soccer Finishes Homestand Against Creighton

By:

10/13/2019

No. 10 Georgetown women’s soccer (10-2-1, 4-0 Big East) hosts Creighton (7-5-2, 1-2-1 Big East) this afternoon. The Blue and Gray are coming off their eighth straight win, beating Xavier (9-3-2, 2-2 Big East), while the Bluejays fell in overtime to Butler (7-4-2, 2-1-1 Big East).

The Bluejays took on the Bulldogs on Thursday night. Freshman forward Skylar Heinrich had an early chance for Creighton but it was saved at the far post by Butler’s keeper. The Bluejays had a golden opportunity in the 29th minute off of sophomore midfielder Ansley Atkinson’s corner but senior defender Jaylin Bosak’s header was swept off of the goal line. Creighton pressed heavily in the first half and outshot Butler 5-2.

In the 71st minute. Butler was forced to make another team save, inches in front of the goal. Regulation play ended scoreless and the teams headed into golden goal overtime. It did not take long for the Bulldogs to score, capitalizing off a rebound.

Georgetown took down the Musketeers 2-1 on Thursday. The Hoyas rode to victory on the back of two penalty kick goals from senior midfielder Carson Nizialek. Sophomore forward Boo Jackson earned GU their first penalty kick in the 25th minute when she was tripped in the box. Graduate student forward Amanda Carolan was awarded the second penalty kick of the game, after getting taken down at the edge of the box. Xavier pulled a goal back in the 86th minute but the comeback was too late.

Thursday’s win against Xavier extended the Hoyas’ winning streak to eight games and marked their 15th straight Big East win.

The Hoyas are 5-0-1 against the Bluejays all time, winning last season in Omaha 7-1. The game is set to begin at 1:00 p.m., ET. Live stats are available on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: Steven Kingkiner/The Georgetown Voice