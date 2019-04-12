Halftime’s <i>Game Of Thrones</i> Recap: Season 5

Halftime’s Game Of Thrones Recap: Season 5

By:
04/12/2019

Halftime continues with our Game of Thrones recaps in preparation for the release of season eight on Monday, April 14. Here is our recap of season five.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the fifth season of Game of Thrones.

***

Editor’s Note: Full disclosure: I have never watched Game of Thrones. However, I assume season 5 must be terrible because we couldn’t find a single writer in all of the Voice to review this. Watch it at your own risk.

***

For more Game of Thrones recaps click here.

Image Credits: Flickr

About Author

Avatar

Halftime Staff


You may also like

Halftime’s Game Of Thrones Recap: Season 4
Halftime’s Game of Thrones Recap: Season 3
Halftime’s Game of Thrones Recap: Season 2
, and

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in The Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: https://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching