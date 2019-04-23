Claims from Copenhagen: Men’s Elite Eight Recap, Final Four Preview

By:

04/23/2019

Claims from Copenhagen is a podcast hosted by Sports Editor Will Shanahan that offers an alternative way for our listeners to take a pulse on current events in the sports world.

This episode Will and Christopher Beebe (COL ’21) wrap up a colossal weekend in college basketball, and discuss the East Regional Final in DC that saw Duke fall at the hands of Michigan State. The pair also previews and picks the upcoming Final Four in Minneapolis and wonder which team will be cutting the nets down come Monday night.

Jingle Credits: Around Plastic Card Tables by Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue)

Image Credits: Google