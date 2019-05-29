Stripped: The Mothership

Stripped: The Mothership

By: and
05/29/2019

For their final episode of Stripped with the Voice Podcast Network (*pause for a single tear to roll down your cheek), Emma and Isabel bring their much-discussed MOMS to the Voice office to ask them ALL the questions they’ve been too scared to ask them these past 21 years. Though they promised *not* to talk about sex, nothing is too scandalous for this epic mother-daughter [s]quad after they’ve had a few cocktails. How does marriage/divorce affect your fashion sense? How does pregnancy change your idea of your body and how to clothe it? Do you even listen to Stripped?

Even though we’re saying adieu, we promise it’s only for a short while. And we promise this episode is a celebration, not a tear-jerker, so put those tissues away! Thank you for listening, and do keep in touch (@strippedpod on ig and twitter). Contact us any time. We’d love to hear from you. <3

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

About Author

Emma Francois

Emma Francois is the highest-pitched voice on the fashion + sex podcast, Stripped.


You may also like

Afternoon Tea: Slumber Party
and
Stripped: Intimacy Directors
and
Stripped: What’s Your Sex Brand?
and

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in The Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: https://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching