Stripped: The Mothership

05/29/2019

For their final episode of Stripped with the Voice Podcast Network (*pause for a single tear to roll down your cheek), Emma and Isabel bring their much-discussed MOMS to the Voice office to ask them ALL the questions they’ve been too scared to ask them these past 21 years. Though they promised *not* to talk about sex, nothing is too scandalous for this epic mother-daughter [s]quad after they’ve had a few cocktails. How does marriage/divorce affect your fashion sense? How does pregnancy change your idea of your body and how to clothe it? Do you even listen to Stripped?

Even though we’re saying adieu, we promise it’s only for a short while. And we promise this episode is a celebration, not a tear-jerker, so put those tissues away! Thank you for listening, and do keep in touch (@strippedpod on ig and twitter). Contact us any time. We’d love to hear from you. <3