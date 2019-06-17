Trailer Takes: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

By:

Katie: I have only two syllables to describe what I just witnessed: oy vey. I know that this film is getting good reviews post-Cannes, but I am not buying whatever Quentin Tarantino is selling in this one. Frankly, the Brad Pitt-Leonardo DiCaprio bromance, which had so much potential, comes across as uninspired and lacking chemistry in this two and a half minute disaster of a trailer. I sincerely pray that the duo feels more dynamic and interesting in the actual film, because the two are every church mom’s match made in heaven. It’s possible that “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is suffering from Tarantino Trailer Syndrome—a chaotic and confusing preview for a movie that turns out to be excellent in full. When you consider the iconic director’s classic style of filmmaking, Tarantino’s movies rarely lend themselves to a concise, two-minute highlight reel that makes any kind of sense. That’s no excuse for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” to look this wack, however. White men doing something, random outbursts of violence, talented actress completely underused in her role…what makes this film different from every other Tarantino movie? Cinematically, the movie looks beautiful, and I guess that’s something. But from the creator of classics like “Reservoir Dogs,” I want more. In 2019, there are dozens of talented directors doing amazing things with film. Simply being Quentin Tarantino is no longer interesting enough to pull me in.

Sky: I’m… confused. I’ve definitely responded to a few trailers with the critique “this movie doesn’t seem to know what it’s trying to be,” but I feel like, in this case, the trailer itself doesn’t know what it wants to be. It divulges what I originally thought was a pretty significant amount of plot: Leonardo DiCaprio is a Hollywood star in the late 1960s, and then he fades from the limelight as his stunt double (Brad Pitt) rises to fame. Then, in classic Tarantino fashion, the trailer devolves into nonsensical action shots and attractive women dancing. It’s almost like Tarantino knows he needs to include an ending sequence to keep the audience interested after the initial premise of the movie has been posed… because it’s boring. After the first half of the trailer, I was left hoping that DiCaprio and Pitt’s basic storyline actually turns out to be a set-up that will take up max a quarter of the film’s overall run time (I just did the math, that’s still 40 minutes, good GOD this man makes long movies). I am a simple woman—if the trailer had just been random action shots and party scenes, I would honestly be more inclined to see this movie than I am now. The trailer should have either left us almost completely in the dark about the plot, letting the chaos speak for itself, or it should have worked on making the premise seem decently interesting. This preview attempts to do both and instead does neither. If you showed me this exact trailer but with actors I didn’t care about and a director I’d never heard of, I would not pay money to see this movie. But, I think Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt deserve the benefit of the doubt, so catch me in the theaters in late July.

Anna: So on the one hand, it was great to finally watch a trailer that did not give away the entire plot of the movie, however on the other hand, this trailer has successfully confused and frustrated me to the point where I am actually motivated to see this movie in theaters. There are just so many questions swirling in my head: What is Al Pacino doing in this trailer? Is this movie mocking Hollywood or glorifying it? And finally, what even is Margot Robbie’s purpose in this film? I wanted to desperately like this trailer because I mean what’s not to like with a cast made up of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Al Pacino, but I can’t get behind this film because I don’t even know what it is about! Maybe I’m not one of those artistic minds that Tarantino caters his films towards, but I just don’t get the premise of this film. All I know is that Brad Pitt’s abs make an appearance in the film and that’s all I need to get me into the door of a movie theater.

