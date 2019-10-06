Women’s Soccer Faces Providence in Pivotal Big East Matchup

By:

10/06/2019

The Georgetown women’s soccer team (8-2-1, 2-0-0 Big East) continues play on the road at Providence (7-3-1, 2-0-0 Big East) on Sunday at 1 p.m. Both sides are currently on winning streaks, with Georgetown having won their last six straight games and Providence triumphant in their last four. Worth noting on Providence’s run is that three of their last four wins have come in overtime.

Historically, Georgetown and Providence have been incredibly well matched. In the last five years, Georgetown has a 3-1-2 head to head record against Providence. The record may point in the favor of Georgetown, but every matchup was decided by a single goal and three of the games went to overtime. So expect a tight game again on Sunday that may very well need to be decided with extra time.

For Providence, junior forward Hannah McNulty and sophomore forward Elayna Girllakis have scored five and four goals respectively, accounting for nine of Providence’s 14 goals this season.

Another player to watch is Georgetown’s graduate forward Amanda Carolan, who has tallied five goals in her last five games. And of course, the magisterial senior forward Paula Germino-Watnick is guaranteed to put on a show.

Georgetown’s defense has also been noteworthy, shutting out their last four opponents.

The game is set to begin at 1:00 p.m., ET on Sunday. Live stats are available on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: John Picker / The Georgetown Voice