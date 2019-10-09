More Burglaries On Campus, Annual Report Says

By:

The latest Annual Security Report shows an increase in reported burglaries and instances of stalking on campus in 2018. Released on Sept. 30 by GUPD, it also notes a decrease in reported hate crimes.

In addition to crime data, the report provides updated information about GUPD’s role on campus, including the expansion of its campus liaison officer program and its new status as a nationally-accredited agency.

According to the Washington Post, 2018 saw a record number of hate crimes within D.C. The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.” Such crimes in the District have nearly doubled since 2016, with 209 instances reported in 2018. Almost half of hate crime cases in 2018 involved bias based on sexual orientation, followed next by race, ethnicity, gender identification, religion, and political party, according to a D.C. police report.

On campus, however, the number of reported hate crimes decreased last year. In 2017, there were 15 reported hate crimes, the highest rate on campus in the past decade, while 2018 saw eight.

The report also reveals an increase in burglaries, with 31 reported cases in 2017 and 46 in 2018. Disciplinary referrals for both drug and alcohol use decreased last year, but they still constitute the highest number of on-campus violations. Stalking increased from 11 cases reported in 2017 to 17 cases in 2018.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA)accredited GUPD in May. According to the crime report, “As the gold standard for public safety, CALEA accreditation provides objective evidence of the agency’s commitment to excellence in leadership, resource management, and service-delivery.”

This year, GUPD has expanded its use of campus liaison officers (CLOs), who work with the staff and residents of campus buildings to address safety concerns. “New to the 2019-2020 academic year, GUPD has made special assignments of CLOs to the freshman residence halls,” the report reads. “They are expected to build strong relationships with the residence hall staff and to be available as a safety resources to the resident students.”

GUPD publishes the report annually to comply with the 1990 federal Clery Act, allowing members of the Georgetown community to view changes in crime rates and university policies relating to crime and misconduct.

