Football Suffers Crushing Loss to Fordham in Patriot League Opener

By:

10/13/2019

On Saturday, the Georgetown football team (4-2, 0-1 Patriot League) dropped their homecoming matchup and Patriot League opener, 30-27, to Fordham (3-4, 1-0 Patriot League). The loss was a disappointment for the Hoyas, who had been riding a hot streak following two big victories over Ivy League opponents and were looking to make a statement. Georgetown senior quarterback Gunther Johnson compiled 280 passing and 81 rushing yards, while sophomore quarterback Tim DeMorat passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams.

The game couldn’t have begun better for Georgetown, who received the opening kickoff. Johnson connected with senior receiver Michael Dereus on an 81-yard reception on the drive’s first play, and sophomore running back Herman Moultrie III punched in a one-yard touchdown rush. Despite a failed two-point conversion, the Hoyas were up 6-0 just two plays into the game. After the opening drive, the defenses would take over for a bit, until just before the conclusion of the first quarter. Fordham would respond, capping off a 12-play, 68-yard drive, as DeMorat found junior tight end Jack Lynch for an 11-yard touchdown pass. The PAT kick attempt was blocked, however, by senior defensive lineman Khristian Tate. Junior defensive back Cameron Deen picked up the ball and ran it all the way back for two Georgetown points, making it 8-6 Hoyas at the end of the first.

On Fordham’s first drive of the second quarter, the turnover machine that has been the Hoyas defense made a statement, as sophomore linebacker Justin Fonteneaux intercepted DeMorat, and reached Fordham’s 13-yard line before being taken down. It took just two plays for Georgetown’s offense to score, courtesy of a 16-yard touchdown rush by Johnson. Senior kicker Brad Hurst’s PAT attempt was good to make it 15-6 Georgetown. Fordham wouldn’t go away, however, as junior kicker Andrew Mevis nailed a 46-yard field goal on the following drive, keeping the Rams close. On Georgetown’s next drive, the Hoyas punted, but to make matters worse, Hurst’s punt was blocked, giving the Rams the ball at Georgetown’s 18-yard line. Junior running back Zach Davis found the endzone on a two-yard rush, and Mevis’ successful PAT kick gave the Rams a 16-15 advantage going into the half.

Fordham received the ball to open the second half, and Davis continued to deliver, ripping off a couple big runs before scoring on a one-yard touchdown rush, which made it 23-15 after a Mevis PAT. Johnson would respond on the next drive, finding space for a 33-yard rush and then finding the endzone on a 10-yard rushing touchdown to make it 23-21, but his two-point pass attempt fell incomplete. Both offenses were quiet until the start of the fourth quarter, with Georgetown looking to put together a Homecoming comeback victory. Their prospects looked bright, as the Hoyas put together a 70-yard drive touchdown drive highlighted by a 27-yard pass by Johnson to Dereus and a one-yard run by Moultrie III to punch it in. The two-point attempt once again fell incomplete, but the Hoyas had a 27-23 lead with seven minutes to go. A victory seemed even more likely when, with three minutes to go, senior defensive back Leon Agee intercepted DeMorat in Fordham territory, and the Hoyas were able to get to the 26-yard line. On fourth-and-two, however, head coach Rob Sgarlata chose the aggressive play and went for it, but Moultrie III was stopped just short of a first down. With just 1:21 on the clock, Fordham had a slim chance to win the game, but DeMorat proved clutch, connecting on multiple passes of over 20-yards and on fourth-and-ten with just 16 seconds remaining, hitting sophomore receiver Fotis Kokosioulis for a 17-yard touchdown pass to crush the Hoyas.

Overall, it was a disappointing game for the Georgetown defense, which had been impenetrable over the last few weeks. Despite intercepting two passes and forcing a fumble, the four touchdown and 405 offensive yards allowed were uncharacteristic. To put it into context, opposing offenses had averaged half a touchdown and 180.5 yards over the last four weeks.

Georgetown will look to bounce back next Saturday when they take on Lafayette (0-6, Patriot League) on Cooper Field. A stream will be available on Stadium, with live stats available on guhoyas.com. Follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter for coverage and continuing coverage of fall sports at Georgetown.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice