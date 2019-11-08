Women’ Soccer Returns to the Big East Championship

By:

11/08/2019

The No. 18 Georgetown women’s soccer team defeated the Providence Friars 2-0 on Thursday night, advancing to its fourth consecutive Big East Championship. The Hoyas were sent into the finals off the boots of junior defender Kelly Ann Livingstone and graduate student forward Amanda Carolan, and yet another rock-solid performance from their defense. The Hoyas are the 2-seed in the tournament, while the Friars were the 6-seed.

Georgetown’s (13-3-3, 6-1-2 Big East) first goal came in the 32nd minute after senior midfielder Carson Nizialek launched a free kick into the crowded Providence (8-9-3, 3-5-1 Big East) goal box. Hoya’s Kelly Ann Livingstone then, despite being injured on the play, managed to punch in the loose ball, giving Georgetown a 1-0 lead. For the remainder of the first half, each team’s defense held strong, staving off all possible goal opportunities to keep it a 1-0 game.

However, in the 57th minute, the Hoyas were able to find the back of the net once again. Graduate student forward Amanda Carolan beat her defender and pushed her shot past Providence keeper Shelby Hogan for her 11th goal of the season, giving the Hoyas a commanding 2-0 lead. Georgetown held the lead thanks to another stellar performance from its defense, who held the Friars to 10 toal shots, and from freshman goalkeeper Anna Leat, who secured her seventh shutout of the season.

Georgetown, looks to continue its run of conference dominance and secure its fourth consecutive Big East title, as they face No. 1-seed Xavier in the Big East Championship this Sunday at 4 pm ET at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, NE. In their previous matchup on October 10, the Hoyas triumphed 2-1 at Shaw Field. However, the Musketeers won their semifinal game 2-0 against 4-seed Villanova on Thursday and are riding a six-game winning streak. The title game promises to be a hard fought match with NCAA tournament implications. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1. For continued coverage of all Georgetown sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice