Who’s on First? Episode 2: Wrestling

By: and
12/04/2019
Join Delaney and Inès as they continue their journey to learn ~sports~ and watch a wrestling meet with Noah Telerski and Cam Smith.

Image Credits: Delaney Corcoran

Inès de Miranda

Inès de Miranda is a senior who has no idea what she'll do next year but loves contributing to the Voice in the meantime. She's the current chair of the editorial board. Also, she's French (Editor's note: it comes up)


