McClung Leads Hoyas to Key Win Amidst Turmoil

12/05/2019

In the wake of controversy, and coming off of a shocking home loss to UNC-Greensboro, the Georgetown men’s basketball team showed remarkable resolve tonight, earning an 81-74 road win over the previously undefeated Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Hoyas were propelled to victory on the backs of impressive offensive performances from sophomore guard Mac McClung, senior center Ömer Yurtseven, and graduate transfer guard Terrell Allen. McClung scored a game high 33 points, while the trio combined for 67 of the team’s 81.

Georgetown (5-3, Big East) came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, going on a 14-3 run to open the first half. Oklahoma State managed to pull within 5 points around the 12 minute mark, but a 3-pointer from junior guard Jahvon Blair put the Hoyas back up by a comfortable eight-point cushion. The Cowboys (7-1, Big 12) never came within two possessions of the Hoyas until OSU senior Cameron McGriff drilled a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining in the half, which sent Georgetown into the break with a 36-32 lead.

Head Coach Patrick Ewing’s team worked hard to carry their strong early efforts into the second half, something the Hoyas have struggled with in their consecutive losses to Duke and UNCG. However, tonight would not be a repeat of the team’s previous second half woes. In fact, the Hoyas put together an even stronger second half. McClung and Yurtseven were once again the dominant forces for the Blue & Gray, as McClung scored 18 points, with nine coming from three consecutive long balls, while the Turkish Tower contributed 13 points and six rebounds. Their performances, in addition to vital 3-pointers and free throws from Allen down the stretch, and solid contributions from the Georgetown supporting cast, were enough to stave off any attempts of a Cowboy comeback.

The Hoyas look to stay hot during the remainder of their Southern road trip, next playing Southern Methodist University (8-0, American) this Saturday at 9:00 pm, ET. For live coverage, and coverage of all Hilltop sports, follow @GUVoiceSports on Twitter.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice