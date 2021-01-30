Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/31-2/6

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 6:00 AM: at Manisa

Saturday 2/6 at 6:00 AM: vs. Bornova

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 1/26 at 12:00 PM: 4 PTS, REB in a loss at Iraklis

Wednesday 1/27 at 12:00 PM: 1 PT, 2 REB in a loss vs. Belfius Mons

POSTPONED: vs. Zalakeramia

Friday 1/29 at 12:00 PM: 9 MIN, REB, 2 AST in a loss vs. Reggiana

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: at Zalakeramia

Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. KTE-Duna

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

No games this week.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

No games this week.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: at Szolnoki Olaj

Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. Zalakeramia

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/24 at 1:00 AM: 14 PTS, 2-5 3PT, 3 AST in a win vs. Chiba Jets

Wednesday 1/27 at 5:30 AM: 5 PTS, 3 STL in a loss vs. Alvark

Saturday 1/30 at 3:00 AM: 16 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Shibuya Sun Rockers

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 AM: at Shibuya Sun Rockers

Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: vs. Niigata

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

No games this week.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 PM: at Academica

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/24 at 9:00 AM: 18 PTS, 6-7 2PT, 2-2 3PT, 4 REB, +18 in a win at KK Split

Wednesday 1/27 at 2:30 PM: 16 PTS, 7-8 FG, 7 REB in a win vs. JL Bourg

Saturday 1/30 at 1:00 PM: 10 PTS, 9 REB, +19 in a win vs. Partizan Belgrade

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 2/3 at 3:00 PM: at JL Bourg

Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 PM: at Buducnost

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 AM: 20 PTS, 6-8 FG, 11 REB, 4 AST in a win at Shinshu

Wednesday 1/27 at 5:00 AM: 31 PTS, 14-15 FG, 8 REB in a win vs. Niigata

Saturday 1/30 at 1:00 AM: 26 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL in a win at Alvark

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: at Alvark

Saturday 2/6 at 4:00 AM: vs. Akita

Saturday 2/6 at 11:00 PM: vs. Akita

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 4:00 AM: at Astana

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 1/25 at 9:00 PM: 13 PTS, 4-7 3PT, 5 REB, 2 BLK in a loss vs. Boston Celtics

POSTPONED: at Memphis Grizzlies

Saturday 1/30 at 8:00 PM: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Portland Trail Blazers

This Week’s Games:

Monday 2/1 at 8:00 PM: vs. New York Knicks

Wednesday 2/3 at 8:00 PM: vs. New York Knicks

Friday 2/5 at 7:00 PM: at Orlando Magic

Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: at Orlando Magic

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 1/25 at 8:30 PM: Win at Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday 1/27 at 7:30 PM: Win at Miami Heat

Friday 1/29 at 8:30 PM: Loss at San Antonio Spurs

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 3:30 PM: vs. Utah Jazz

Monday 2/1 at 9:00 PM: vs. Detroit Pistons

Thursday 2/4 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Lakers

Saturday 2/6 at 5:00 PM: at Sacramento Kings

Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be reevaluated in 3-5 weeks.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Tortona

POSTPONED: at Bergamo

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 PM: vs. Biella

Note: Basket Torino is on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/24 at 1:00 AM: 11 PTS, 12 REB in a win at Wonju DB

Thursday 1/28 at 5:00 AM: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Goyang Orions

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: at LG Sakers

Tuesday 2/2 at 5:00 AM: at Seoul Knights

Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 AM: vs. KCC Egis

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: at Boulazac

Saturday 1/30 at 12:00 PM: 22 PTS, 4-4 3PT, 5 AST in a loss vs. Chalons-Reims

This Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Cholet Basket

Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 PM: at Limoges

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 PM: 20 PTS, 3-4 3PT, 5 REB, 7 AST in a win at Tofas

Saturday 1/30 at 7:15 AM: 12 PTS, 13 AST in a win vs. Darussafaka

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/6 at 7:15 AM: at Turk Telekom

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/24 at 3:00 AM: 2 PTS, 5 REB in a win vs. Goyang Orions

Tuesday 1/26 at 5:00 AM: 2 PTS, REB, BLK in a win vs. Busan KT Sonicboom

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Knights

Thurday 2/4 at 5:00 AM: vs. KCC Egis

Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: vs. Wonju DB

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 1/25 at 7:30 PM: 10 PTS, 5 REB, +19 in a win vs. Miami Heat

Wednesday 1/27 at 7:30 PM: 11 PTS, 7 REB, +9 in a win at Atlanta Hawks

Friday 1/29 at 8:00 PM: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, +26 in a win at Oklahoma City Thunder

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/31 at 7:00 PM: at Washington Wizards

Tuesday 2/2 at 7:30 PM: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Friday 2/5 at 7:30 PM: vs. Toronto Raptors

Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/30 at 2:30 PM: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST in a loss at Ludwigsburg

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. Crailsheim Merlins

Notable free agents:

Jessie Govan (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.