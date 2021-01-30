Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/31-2/6

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 6:00 AM: at Manisa
- Saturday 2/6 at 6:00 AM: vs. Bornova
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 1/26 at 12:00 PM: 4 PTS, REB in a loss at Iraklis
- Wednesday 1/27 at 12:00 PM: 1 PT, 2 REB in a loss vs. Belfius Mons
- POSTPONED: vs. Zalakeramia
- Friday 1/29 at 12:00 PM: 9 MIN, REB, 2 AST in a loss vs. Reggiana
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: at Zalakeramia
- Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. KTE-Duna
Omer Yurtseven (2020)
Team: Oklahoma City Blue
Country: USA (G League)
No games this week.
Kaleb Johnson (2019)
Team: Austin Spurs
Country: USA (G League)
No games this week.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: at Szolnoki Olaj
- Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. Zalakeramia
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 1:00 AM: 14 PTS, 2-5 3PT, 3 AST in a win vs. Chiba Jets
- Wednesday 1/27 at 5:30 AM: 5 PTS, 3 STL in a loss vs. Alvark
- Saturday 1/30 at 3:00 AM: 16 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Shibuya Sun Rockers
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 AM: at Shibuya Sun Rockers
- Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: vs. Niigata
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
No games this week.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 PM: at Academica
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 9:00 AM: 18 PTS, 6-7 2PT, 2-2 3PT, 4 REB, +18 in a win at KK Split
- Wednesday 1/27 at 2:30 PM: 16 PTS, 7-8 FG, 7 REB in a win vs. JL Bourg
- Saturday 1/30 at 1:00 PM: 10 PTS, 9 REB, +19 in a win vs. Partizan Belgrade
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 2/3 at 3:00 PM: at JL Bourg
- Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 PM: at Buducnost
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 AM: 20 PTS, 6-8 FG, 11 REB, 4 AST in a win at Shinshu
- Wednesday 1/27 at 5:00 AM: 31 PTS, 14-15 FG, 8 REB in a win vs. Niigata
- Saturday 1/30 at 1:00 AM: 26 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL in a win at Alvark
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: at Alvark
- Saturday 2/6 at 4:00 AM: vs. Akita
- Saturday 2/6 at 11:00 PM: vs. Akita
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 4:00 AM: at Astana
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/25 at 9:00 PM: 13 PTS, 4-7 3PT, 5 REB, 2 BLK in a loss vs. Boston Celtics
- POSTPONED: at Memphis Grizzlies
- Saturday 1/30 at 8:00 PM: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Portland Trail Blazers
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 2/1 at 8:00 PM: vs. New York Knicks
- Wednesday 2/3 at 8:00 PM: vs. New York Knicks
- Friday 2/5 at 7:00 PM: at Orlando Magic
- Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: at Orlando Magic
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/25 at 8:30 PM: Win at Dallas Mavericks
- Wednesday 1/27 at 7:30 PM: Win at Miami Heat
- Friday 1/29 at 8:30 PM: Loss at San Antonio Spurs
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 3:30 PM: vs. Utah Jazz
- Monday 2/1 at 9:00 PM: vs. Detroit Pistons
- Thursday 2/4 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Lakers
- Saturday 2/6 at 5:00 PM: at Sacramento Kings
Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be reevaluated in 3-5 weeks.
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Tortona
- POSTPONED: at Bergamo
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 PM: vs. Biella
Note: Basket Torino is on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 1:00 AM: 11 PTS, 12 REB in a win at Wonju DB
- Thursday 1/28 at 5:00 AM: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Goyang Orions
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: at LG Sakers
- Tuesday 2/2 at 5:00 AM: at Seoul Knights
- Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 AM: vs. KCC Egis
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: at Boulazac
- Saturday 1/30 at 12:00 PM: 22 PTS, 4-4 3PT, 5 AST in a loss vs. Chalons-Reims
This Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Cholet Basket
- Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 PM: at Limoges
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 PM: 20 PTS, 3-4 3PT, 5 REB, 7 AST in a win at Tofas
- Saturday 1/30 at 7:15 AM: 12 PTS, 13 AST in a win vs. Darussafaka
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/6 at 7:15 AM: at Turk Telekom
Vernon Macklin (2008)
Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/24 at 3:00 AM: 2 PTS, 5 REB in a win vs. Goyang Orions
- Tuesday 1/26 at 5:00 AM: 2 PTS, REB, BLK in a win vs. Busan KT Sonicboom
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Knights
- Thurday 2/4 at 5:00 AM: vs. KCC Egis
- Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: vs. Wonju DB
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/25 at 7:30 PM: 10 PTS, 5 REB, +19 in a win vs. Miami Heat
- Wednesday 1/27 at 7:30 PM: 11 PTS, 7 REB, +9 in a win at Atlanta Hawks
- Friday 1/29 at 8:00 PM: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, +26 in a win at Oklahoma City Thunder
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/31 at 7:00 PM: at Washington Wizards
- Tuesday 2/2 at 7:30 PM: vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Friday 2/5 at 7:30 PM: vs. Toronto Raptors
- Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/30 at 2:30 PM: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST in a loss at Ludwigsburg
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. Crailsheim Merlins
Notable free agents:
Jessie Govan (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
Comments 0