Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/31-2/6

Published January 30, 2021

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 6:00 AM: at Manisa
  • Saturday 2/6 at 6:00 AM: vs. Bornova

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

  • Tuesday 1/26 at 12:00 PM: 4 PTS, REB in a loss at Iraklis
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 12:00 PM: 1 PT, 2 REB in a loss vs. Belfius Mons
  • POSTPONED: vs. Zalakeramia
  • Friday 1/29 at 12:00 PM: 9 MIN, REB, 2 AST in a loss vs. Reggiana

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: at Zalakeramia
  • Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. KTE-Duna

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Oklahoma City Blue

Country: USA (G League)

No games this week.

Kaleb Johnson (2019)

Team: Austin Spurs

Country: USA (G League)

No games this week.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/3 at 12:00 PM: at Szolnoki Olaj
  • Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. Zalakeramia

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 1:00 AM: 14 PTS, 2-5 3PT, 3 AST in a win vs. Chiba Jets
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 5:30 AM: 5 PTS, 3 STL in a loss vs. Alvark
  • Saturday 1/30 at 3:00 AM: 16 PTS, 3 REB in a loss at Shibuya Sun Rockers

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 AM: at Shibuya Sun Rockers
  • Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: vs. Niigata

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

No games this week.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 PM: at Academica

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 9:00 AM: 18 PTS, 6-7 2PT, 2-2 3PT, 4 REB, +18 in a win at KK Split
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 2:30 PM: 16 PTS, 7-8 FG, 7 REB in a win vs. JL Bourg
  • Saturday 1/30 at 1:00 PM: 10 PTS, 9 REB, +19 in a win vs. Partizan Belgrade

This Week’s Games:

  • Wednesday 2/3 at 3:00 PM: at JL Bourg
  • Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 PM: at Buducnost

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 AM: 20 PTS, 6-8 FG, 11 REB, 4 AST in a win at Shinshu
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 5:00 AM: 31 PTS, 14-15 FG, 8 REB in a win vs. Niigata
  • Saturday 1/30 at 1:00 AM: 26 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL in a win at Alvark

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: at Alvark
  • Saturday 2/6 at 4:00 AM: vs. Akita
  • Saturday 2/6 at 11:00 PM: vs. Akita

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 4:00 AM: at Astana

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/25 at 9:00 PM: 13 PTS, 4-7 3PT, 5 REB, 2 BLK in a loss vs. Boston Celtics
  • POSTPONED: at Memphis Grizzlies
  • Saturday 1/30 at 8:00 PM: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Portland Trail Blazers

This Week’s Games:

  • Monday 2/1 at 8:00 PM: vs. New York Knicks
  • Wednesday 2/3 at 8:00 PM: vs. New York Knicks
  • Friday 2/5 at 7:00 PM: at Orlando Magic
  • Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: at Orlando Magic

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/25 at 8:30 PM: Win at Dallas Mavericks
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 7:30 PM: Win at Miami Heat
  • Friday 1/29 at 8:30 PM: Loss at San Antonio Spurs

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 3:30 PM: vs. Utah Jazz
  • Monday 2/1 at 9:00 PM: vs. Detroit Pistons
  • Thursday 2/4 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Lakers
  • Saturday 2/6 at 5:00 PM: at Sacramento Kings

Note: Greg Whittington underwent a successful knee arthroscopy and will be reevaluated in 3-5 weeks.

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: vs. Tortona
  • POSTPONED: at Bergamo

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 12:00 PM: vs. Biella

Note: Basket Torino is on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 1:00 AM: 11 PTS, 12 REB in a win at Wonju DB
  • Thursday 1/28 at 5:00 AM: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Goyang Orions

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: at LG Sakers
  • Tuesday 2/2 at 5:00 AM: at Seoul Knights
  • Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 AM: vs. KCC Egis

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: at Boulazac
  • Saturday 1/30 at 12:00 PM: 22 PTS, 4-4 3PT, 5 AST in a loss vs. Chalons-Reims

This Week’s Games:

  • POSTPONED: vs. Cholet Basket
  • Saturday 2/6 at 3:00 PM: at Limoges

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 12:00 PM: 20 PTS, 3-4 3PT, 5 REB, 7 AST in a win at Tofas
  • Saturday 1/30 at 7:15 AM: 12 PTS, 13 AST in a win vs. Darussafaka

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/6 at 7:15 AM: at Turk Telekom

Vernon Macklin (2008)

Team: Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/24 at 3:00 AM: 2 PTS, 5 REB in a win vs. Goyang Orions
  • Tuesday 1/26 at 5:00 AM: 2 PTS, REB, BLK in a win vs. Busan KT Sonicboom

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 1:00 AM: at Seoul Knights
  • Thurday 2/4 at 5:00 AM: vs. KCC Egis
  • Saturday 2/6 at 1:00 AM: vs. Wonju DB

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

  • Monday 1/25 at 7:30 PM: 10 PTS, 5 REB, +19 in a win vs. Miami Heat
  • Wednesday 1/27 at 7:30 PM: 11 PTS, 7 REB, +9 in a win at Atlanta Hawks
  • Friday 1/29 at 8:00 PM: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, +26 in a win at Oklahoma City Thunder

This Week’s Games:

  • Sunday 1/31 at 7:00 PM: at Washington Wizards
  • Tuesday 2/2 at 7:30 PM: vs. Los Angeles Clippers
  • Friday 2/5 at 7:30 PM: vs. Toronto Raptors
  • Saturday 2/6 at 7:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 1/30 at 2:30 PM: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST in a loss at Ludwigsburg

This Week’s Games:

  • Saturday 2/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. Crailsheim Merlins

Notable free agents:

Jessie Govan (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.

