By:

01/05/2020

V’s View’s from the Hilltop is a “comedy” podcast that goes over my missteps in everyday life (so we have a lot to talk about). This show also covers my freshman experience, my so far failed attempts at having a Georgetown love story, and my opinions on current Georgetown, political, and pop culture events.

Listen also on “The Voice Podcast Network” using Spotify or Apple Podcasts.