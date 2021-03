Join hosts Annabella Hoge and Sarah Watson as they interview Annemarie Cuccia on the writing she has done on Indigenous experiences at Georgetown and the school’s history of complicity in the ethnocide and genocide of Indigenous tribes. Read Annemarie’s news commentaries here and here.

Visit this link to learn more about the land you live on and the tribes who were pushed off of it. Here is the article fromĀ The Atlantic Annemarie mentions in this episode.