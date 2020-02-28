What Is Love #3: Self Care w/ Corina Labo

By:
02/28/2020

Welcome back to “What Is Love,” affectionately known as WIL. We invite you to engage more deeply, by listening weekly, following our instagram @wil_podcast, and attending one of our social events. This week, WIL attended BTE’s Blood at the Root (VCT Friday 8p, Saturday 2p & 8p)! Be sure to spread the love, and tell your friends and family about the WIL Project. This week’s episode focuses on self care, and my very good friend Corina Labo has come on to join the conversation. Interested in learning more about WIL, want to come and interview, or have questions and comments? Fill out our form! 

About Author

Avatar

Myiah Smith


