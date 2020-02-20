QUIZ: Dress Pop Culture Icon Carly Rae Jepsen and I’ll Tell You What Carly Rae Jepsen Song to Listen To

Since 2011’s “Call Me Maybe,” Carly Rae Jepsen has proved time and time again she isn’t like the other girls. We have seen the evidence in all her artistic endeavors, from when “Run Away With Me” became a Vine meme to her iconic run in 2016’s Grease: Live. Carly’s culture impact cannot be underestimated, and I’m here to spread her Gospel of ’80s-inspire pure pop. Get Miss Carly dressed for another legendary Pride festival performance, and I’ll recommend the best of her discography to you.
Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons
Leave a Reply