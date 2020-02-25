Concert Preview: Chelsea Cutler, Mar. 5, The Fillmore Silver Spring

By:

02/25/2020

The accomplished 23-year-old EDM and pop artist Chelsea Cutler will be bringing her bouncy, alternative sound to The Fillmore Silver Spring on Mar. 5.

Released in January of this year, Cutler’s debut album, How To Be Human, was long awaited by fans and in turn widely well received. Calling it “her own self-help book,” How To Be Human is filled with deeply personal songs that exemplify Cutler’s growth as a person and as an artist. Cutler began her tour in support of the album in February in Toronto, Canada. Until the end of May, she will be hitting nearly every big city in the United States, and finish off with performances in Europe.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Cutler breaks down each song on the album and reflects on the writing and production process. She admits to writing and recording the demo vocals for many of the songs in her bedroom. When explaining her heartfelt song “nj,” she says, “[It] is definitely the most powerful song I have ever written. I am amazed with myself at how honest and vulnerable I pushed myself to be when I was writing it. It means a lot to me.” Cutler talks about each song with a passion and pride that can only come from an artist who has poured all of her energy into her work, which she has clearly done. Known for bright graphics and getting up close and personal with the audience, Cutler’s performance is sure to be electric.

Chelsea Cutler will be performing at The Fillmore Silver Spring on Mar. 5. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

Image Credits: Courtesy of Meredith Truax/Republic Records