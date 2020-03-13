Coronavirus Live Updates: Everything we know

By:

03/13/2020

On this page, the Voice’s news team will provide the latest information about COVID-19 as it pertains to Georgetown. This story is ongoing, and this post will be updated.

March 13: University announces online classes for remainder of semester, move-out plans

In a university-wide email, University President John DeGioia announced that Georgetown will continue to conduct courses online through the remainder of the spring semester, including final exams. Students will receive information about move-out procedures in the coming days, with the process slated to end by March 29. DeGioia cited increasing transmission of the disease and concern over community spread as factors in the university’s decision.

The email also promised plans to prorate room and board for students moving out of their residence halls, ensuring that they are not charged for the days they are not utilizing housing or meal plans. Students will be allowed to apply to remain on campus, though they may not be allowed to stay in their current residence.

The email also urged undergraduates who live off-campus to return to their permanent residences. Plans for commencement remain under review.

What we know so far: