Coronavirus Live Updates: Everything we know

On this page, the Voice’s news team will provide the latest information about COVID-19 as it pertains to Georgetown. This story is ongoing, and this post will be updated.
March 13: University announces online classes for remainder of semester, move-out plans
In a university-wide email, University President John DeGioia announced that Georgetown will continue to conduct courses online through the remainder of the spring semester, including final exams. Students will receive information about move-out procedures in the coming days, with the process slated to end by March 29. DeGioia cited increasing transmission of the disease and concern over community spread as factors in the university’s decision.
The email also promised plans to prorate room and board for students moving out of their residence halls, ensuring that they are not charged for the days they are not utilizing housing or meal plans. Students will be allowed to apply to remain on campus, though they may not be allowed to stay in their current residence.
The email also urged undergraduates who live off-campus to return to their permanent residences. Plans for commencement remain under review.
What we know so far:
- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on March 10, a move that allows her to more easily request federal disaster funding, implement quarantines, and prevent price gouging. More than two dozen cases have been confirmed in D.C., and at least one patient is being treated at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (MGUH).
- On March 11, Georgetown announced that the school will move to virtual courses, which will be administered until further notice. Students were strongly encouraged to return to their permanent addresses, though the campus planned to remain open.
- The Department of Performing Arts announced that all productions for the remainder of the semester have been cancelled on March 12.
- Spring sporting events and practices are cancelled for the remainder of the season, according to a March 13 email.
Leave a Reply