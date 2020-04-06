Explain Your Social Distancing Routine and I’ll Recommend Music for You

By:

04/06/2020

Daylight falls. The sun approaches the horizon once again. I have lost track of the days, for I have not exited my house in weeks. Hours pass in the blink of an eye as my life devolves into a state of incoherence and confusion. Here I stand writing, in the eye of a hurricane, knowing not what challenge shall come before me next. And yet there exists in my journey a marking of hope, guiding me toward the other side of this experience. Stay the course, and we shall make it through. Stay home, and we shall emerge a stronger and more united people on the other side. Practice social distancing, not just for yourself, but for all members of your community.

So anyway, tell me what you’ve been doing all day and I’ll recommend some music for you.

Image Credits: Wallpaper Flare