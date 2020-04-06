Explain Your Social Distancing Routine and I’ll Recommend Music for You

Explain Your Social Distancing Routine and I’ll Recommend Music for You

By:
04/06/2020

Daylight falls. The sun approaches the horizon once again. I have lost track of the days, for I have not exited my house in weeks. Hours pass in the blink of an eye as my life devolves into a state of incoherence and confusion. Here I stand writing, in the eye of a hurricane, knowing not what challenge shall come before me next. And yet there exists in my journey a marking of hope, guiding me toward the other side of this experience. Stay the course, and we shall make it through. Stay home, and we shall emerge a stronger and more united people on the other side. Practice social distancing, not just for yourself, but for all members of your community.

So anyway, tell me what you’ve been doing all day and I’ll recommend some music for you.

 

 

Image Credits: Wallpaper Flare

About Author

John Woolley

John Woolley is a sophomore in the college studying government and is Halftime Leisure Editor. He is a musician, writer, runner, and certified dad-joke champion, two years running.


You may also like

News Podcast: Distancing, But Still Social
Five Fictional Worlds to Escape to While Practicing Social Distancing
Key Bridge, Georgetown University, Car Barn
No Student Should Fail This Semester—Let’s Push for a More Equitable Grading Policy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@GtownVoice Twitter
The Voice Instagram
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No connected account.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to connect an account.

Contact

Georgetown University
The Georgetown Voice
Box 571066
Washington, D.C. 20057

The Georgetown Voice office is located in Leavey 424.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in The Georgetown Voice do not necessarily represent the views of the administration, faculty, or students of Georgetown University unless specifically stated.

By accessing, browsing, and otherwise using this site, you agree to our Disclaimer and Terms of Use. Find more information here: https://georgetownvoice.com/disclaimer/.

Searching