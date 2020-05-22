Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

By:

On May 22, Georgetown men’s basketball head coach Patrick Ewing announced via a statement on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. Ewing is under care and isolated at a local hospital, according to the statement. So far, he is the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball team to test positive for the virus.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we’ll all get through this.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Image Credits: John Picker/The Georgetown Voice