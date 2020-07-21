News

Georgetown Explained: Club funding

By and

Published 8:57 PM

This article is part of a series of explainer pieces by the Voice on some of the most important topics on campus. Other articles in the series can be found here

How do clubs get their funding at Georgetown? Student organizations are an essential pillar of undergraduate life on campus, and act as a gateway for students to meet each other and explore new interests. So long as they qualify, affiliated organizations receive funding from the university’s student activity fee to cover costs every academic year. Watch the video below to learn more about the university’s process for allocating those funds.

John Woolley
is a junior in the college studying government and journalism, and is Leisure Executive. He is a writer, musician, and wants you to know that Luigi is the superior Mario brother.

Annemarie Cuccia
Annemarie is the Voice's news editor and a junior in the SFS whose greatest pride is her pun headlines. She claims she takes astrology quizzes ironically.

More: , , ,

Read More

Features

“Doing What Has Never Been Done:” GUSA Senate Passes Reconciliation Referendum for GU272

By

Editorials

Vote Mack/Andino for GUSA Executive

By the

News

GUSA Senate reconvenes, reflects on fall semester

By

Comments 0

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *