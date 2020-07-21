Georgetown Explained: Club funding

This article is part of a series of explainer pieces by the Voice on some of the most important topics on campus. Other articles in the series can be found here.

How do clubs get their funding at Georgetown? Student organizations are an essential pillar of undergraduate life on campus, and act as a gateway for students to meet each other and explore new interests. So long as they qualify, affiliated organizations receive funding from the university’s student activity fee to cover costs every academic year. Watch the video below to learn more about the university’s process for allocating those funds.