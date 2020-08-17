Cream Cheese of the Crop: Call Your Mother Georgetown opens

The Georgetown location of the Call Your Mother deli opened on July 29 at 35th and O Streets NW. The popular bagel shop and local chain was originally scheduled to open in October 2019, but protest by Georgetown’s Advisory Neighborhood Commission 2E Commissioner Rick Murphy and former D.C. Councilmember Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) delayed the opening to 2020.

At the time, Murphy, Evans, and members of the Georgetown neighborhood raised concerns about customers disturbing the residential community with long lines and foot traffic. The delay was noticed by Georgetown students as the location stayed empty.

“There was something about the building —they had to get a special permit to serve food so they had to jump through that hoop,” Anna November (COL ’22), a bagel enthusiast, said. “Then the neighbors tried to shut it down because they did not want lines down the street.”

The long-anticipated D.C.-based deli now resides in the former GreenWorks florist store, an iconic pink building two blocks away from Georgetown’s campus in the historic neighborhood.

Students were introduced to Call Your Mother through the presence at the weekly farmer’s market on campus. November has waited for the shop to open its doors for months and was delighted when the deli’s soft opening involved free bagels for all its customers.

“I basically got a dozen bagels handed to me for free which was a nice teaser,” she said. “They have a really good variety of sandwiches and items which is nice. It’s not just cream cheese on a bagel, it’s a menu with a lot of options.”

While customers cannot enter the store due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, items can be ordered online or outside. The deli also offers pre-orders a day in advance as certain bagels sell out quickly during the day.

Despite its higher prices, November loves having a Call Your Mother location so near campus.

“If you are willing to splurge it’s a delicious and quick way to grab a bite near campus,” she said. “The people are also so nice. The Call Your Mother team is so excited to be officially open in Georgetown and they are so welcoming and eager to help out.”

Less than a month after its opening, Call Your Mother Georgetown has been a success in the local community among residents and students, November reported.

“Every time I’ve gone there has been a large crowd, socially distanced of course, outside the building and every morning you can see people out there.”

Editor’s note: November has previously contributed to the Voice.