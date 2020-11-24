Podcasts
Food for Thought: Food labels, GMOs, and spooky bananas
Kayla Nikc
is a senior in the college studying Biology of Global Health with a minor in linguistics. She likes plants, puns and plenty of naps.
Nicole Rybak
is a junior in the College majoring in linguistics and Spanish. This plant mom of 13 unapologetically doesn’t know how to ride a bike.
Hannah Song
is a sophomore in the College majoring in linguistics and computer science. She was photo editor of the Voice.
More:
Food, GMO, Linguistics, podcast
Read More
Comments 0