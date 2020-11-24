Podcasts

Food for Thought: Food labels, GMOs, and spooky bananas

By , , and

Published 9:00 AM

Kayla Nikc
is a senior in the college studying Biology of Global Health with a minor in linguistics. She likes plants, puns and plenty of naps.

Nicole Rybak
is a junior in the College majoring in linguistics and Spanish. This plant mom of 13 unapologetically doesn’t know how to ride a bike.

Hannah Song
is a sophomore in the College majoring in linguistics and computer science. She was photo editor of the Voice.

Kat Huang

More: , , ,

Read More

Podcasts

Full Court Press: Season 2, Episode 1

By and

Podcasts

Afternoon Tea: Valentine’s Day

By and

Podcasts

The Reel Pulpit: 2019 Recap, Oscar Nominations

By

Comments 0

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *