Corridor is Georgetown’s Coziest Coffee Shop

03/19/2019

Take the shop’s name literally: Corridor Coffee fits in a tiny converted townhouse on Wisconsin Avenue, with a claustrophobia-inducing walkway on the side for patrons to sneak back to the outside area. There are five or so tables inside, some counter space, and a bench, but the smaller size of the shop simply adds to the allure. It’s cozy and comfortable and cute as hell. It’s got a minimalist vibe, with white walls, potted plants, and fun art spaced neatly around.

Formerly The Bean Counter, the coffee shop was rebranded and remodeled in late 2018. For only being open roughly six months, it’s already established itself as one of Georgetown’s best study spots. They use Counter Culture coffee beans, a North Carolina-based brand which is known for its great taste and use in higher-quality shops. Their regular drip coffee is some of the best in the area. Some fancier coffee shops will use specialty blends that taste too acidic, burnt, or sour, but the Counter Culture roast they use is smooth and unpretentious. Corridor also has amazing Chai lattes, the perfect mix of spicy and sweet, and delicious pastries.

Two of the best things about the shop’s ambiance are the music and the customer service. The baristas are kind and helpful, make a great cup of coffee, and have curated a stellar playlist. From Porches to Adult Mom to Sports, it’s a great mix of indie music you can study to without it being distracting. Coffee chains like Starbucks and Peet’s always seem to play the most distracting music, or at least blare it so loudly you can’t even avoid it with headphones in, but Corridor has created the right atmosphere to enjoy your drink of choice and get some work done.

Though the seating is limited, it’s worth the wait and the trek, even if you live in West Georgetown or on the lower end of campus (the shop is at 1665 Wisconsin, between Dent and Reservoir). The store is open Monday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.