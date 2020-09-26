Mourners gather to bid farewell to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, affectionately known as RBG, died at the age of 87 from complications of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 18.

Ginsburg was known for her life work of fighting for women’s rights and gender equality. Despite working for both Harvard and Columbia universities’ law reviews, she was offered no law jobs after her graduation and fought systemic sexism throughout her career. In 1972, Ginsburg became the first female law professor at Columbia.

Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993, the second woman to ever be nominated for the position and the first Jewish woman. She sat on the bench for 27 years before her death last week.

In her later years, Ginsburg became a national icon. Nicknamed the “Notorious RBG,” in a nod to the rapper The Notorious BIG, she was beloved by America’s liberal youth. The following pictures depict Ginsburg’s final trip to the Supreme Court on Sept. 23, where her casket was taken for a private service inside before resting at the top of the court’s marble staircase for two days for mourners to view.

Sarah Watson contributed to this report.