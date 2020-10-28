Halftime Leisure

QUIZ: Which “Puppet History” episode do you need to watch right now?

Let’s face it: you probably should be studying instead of taking this quiz. However, instead of guilt-tripping you into doing the right thing, I’m going to throw some more fuel into your procrastination fire—but hey, at least it’ll be educational! As a proud graduate of Puppet University, I’m still in denial that my favorite online class is over. Tell me how your virtual semester is going, and I’ll tell you what “Puppet History: Online University” you need to catch up on.

Juliana Vaccaro
Juliana is a senior in the College, an English/Economics double major, a Chinese minor, and a Contributing Editor. She somehow still finds time to take way too many Buzzfeed quizzes.

