Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/3-1/9

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:
Terrell Allen (2020)
Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/2 at 7:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Merkezefendi
This Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/9 at 6:30 AM: vs. Akhisar Belediye
Jagan Mosely (2020)
Team: BC Egis Kormend
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 12:00 PM: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST in a loss at Pecsi VSK
- Wednesday 12/30 at 12:30 PM: 6 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. Alba Fehervar
This Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 1/6 at 10:30 AM: vs. Pecsi VSK
- Saturday 1/9 at 12:00 PM: vs. DEAC
Marcus Derrickson (2018)
Team: Busan KT Sonicboom
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 AM: DNP in a win at Seoul Knights
- Tuesday 12/29 at 5:00 AM: DNP in a win at Wonju DB
- Saturday 1/2 at 3:00 AM: DNP in a loss vs. Seoul Thunders
Note: Marcus Derrickson does not appear on Busan’s roster, but he is still listed there by RealGM and AsiaBasket.
Isaac Copeland (2017)
Team: Texas Legends
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Bradley Hayes (2017)
Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions
Country: Hungary
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 12/30 at 12:00 PM: 16 MIN, 9 PTS, 4-5 FG, 5 REB in a loss vs. Pecsi VSK
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 1/5 at 12:00 PM: vs. Szedeak
- Saturday 1/9 at 11:00 AM: at Alba Fehervar
L.J. Peak (2017)
Team: Utsunomiya Brex
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 12:05 AM: 15 PTS, 7-15 FG, 2 STL in a loss at Seahorses Mikawa
- Saturday 1/2 at 5:00 AM: 25 MIN, 29 PTS, 12-15 FG, 5-7 3PT, 4 AST in a win at Diamond Dolphins
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 5:00 AM: at Diamond Dolphins
Rodney Pryor (2017)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Paul White (2016)
Team: Salt Lake City Stars
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Aaron Bowen (2015)
Team: Esgueira
Country: Portugal
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 1:00 PM: at Oliveirense
- Saturday 1/9 at 11:00 AM: vs. Galitos
Mikael Hopkins (2015)
Team: Cedevita Olimpija
Country: Slovenia
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 PM: 9 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Mornar Bar
- Thursday 12/30 at 3:00 PM: 4 PTS, 11 REB, +16 in a loss at FMP Beograd
- Saturday 1/2 at 1:00 PM: 7 PTS, 4 BLK, +11 in a win at KK Mega Bemax
This Week’s Games:
- Tuesday 1/5 at 11:00 AM: vs. Buducnost
- Saturday 1/9 at 2:00 PM: at. KK Krka Novo mesto
Joshua Smith (2015)
Team: Toyama Grouses
Country: Japan
Last Week’s Games:
- Saturday 1/2 at 5:00 AM: 10 PTS, 4-5 FG, 7 REB in a win vs. Shimane Susanoo Magic
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 5:00 AM: vs. Shimane Susanoo Magic
Stephen Domingo (2014)
Team: Lakeland Magic
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Markel Starks (2014)
Team: BC Avtodor Saratov
Country: Russia
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 10:00 AM: at Unics Kazan
Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)
Team: Chicago Bulls
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 8:00 PM: 21 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Golden State Warriors
- Tuesday 12/29 at 7:00 PM: 29 MIN, 16 PTS, 3-7 3PT, 5-6 FT in a win at Washington Wizards
- Thursday 12/31 at 5:00 PM: 31 MIN, 28 PTS, 10-14 FG, 5-9 3PT, 12 REB, 3 STL in a win at Washington Wizards
- Friday 1/1 at 8:00 PM: 22 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB in a loss at Milwaukee Bucks
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 8:00 PM: vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Tuesday 1/5 at 10:30 PM: at Portland Trail Blazers
- Wednesday 1/6 at 10:00 PM: at Sacramento Kings
- Friday 1/8 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Lakers
Greg Whittington (2013)
Team: Denver Nuggets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Monday 12/28 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Houston Rockets
- Tuesday 12/29 at 10:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Sacramento Kings
- Friday 1/1 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Phoenix Suns
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 7:00 PM: at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tuesday 1/5 at 9:00 PM: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Thursday 1/7 at 2:00 PM: vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Saturday 1/9 at 3:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers
Jason Clark (2012)
Team: Basket Torino
Country: Italy
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 12:00 PM: 17 PTS, 5-10 3PT, 5 REB, 3 STL in a win vs. Mantova
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 11:00 AM: at Udine
- Wednesday 1/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. Monferrato
- Saturday 1/9 at 2:30 PM: at Urania Milano
Hollis Thompson (2012)
Team: Stockton Kings
Country: USA (G League)
No games scheduled.
Henry Sims (2012)
Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants
Country: South Korea
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 AM: 13 PTS, 5-6 FG, 4 REB in a win vs. Anyang
- Friday 1/1 at 1:00 AM: 7 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL in a loss vs. KCC Egis
- Saturday 1/2 at 1:00 AM: 11 PTS, 9 REB in a win at Seoul Knights
This Week’s Games:
- Monday 1/4 at 5:00 AM: vs. Mobis Phoebus
- Wednesday 1/6 at 5:00 AM: at Seoul Thunders
Vee Sanford (2011)
Team: Elan Bearnais
Country: France
Last Week’s Games:
- POSTPONED: vs. Gravelines Dunkerque
No games this week.
Chris Wright (2011)
Team: Afyon Belediye
Country: Turkey
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 5:00 AM: 16 PTS, 10 AST, 4 STL in a loss vs. Besiktas
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 9:30 AM: at Fethiye Belediye
Jeff Green (2007)
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Country: USA (NBA)
Last Week’s Games:
- Sunday 12/27 at 7:00 PM: 13 MIN, 2 AST in a loss at Charlotte Hornets
- Monday 12/28 at 7:30 PM: 24 MIN, 8 PTS, 2-4 3PT in a loss vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Wednesday 12/30 at 7:30 PM: 14 MIN, 5 PTS, 2-3 FG, +8 in a win vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Friday 1/1 at 7:30 PM: 8 MIN, 7 PTS, 3-3 FG in a loss vs. Atlanta Hawks
This Week’s Games:
- Sunday 1/3 at 6:00 PM: vs. Washington Wizards
- Tuesday 1/5 at 7:30 PM: vs. Utah Jazz
- Thursday 1/7 at 7:30 PM: vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Friday 1/8 at 8:00 PM: at Memphis Grizzlies
Brandon Bowman (2006)
Team: Giessen 46ers
Country: Germany
Last Week’s Games:
- Wednesday 12/30 at 1:00 PM: 27 MIN, 13 PTS, 4-6 FG, 5-5 FT, 3 BLK in a win vs. Frankfurt
- Saturday 1/2 at 12:00 PM: 12 PTS, +9 in a loss vs. Gottingen
No games this week.
Notable free agents:
Omer Yurtseven (2020), Jessie Govan (2019), Kaleb Johnson (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Tre Campbell (2017), Greg Monroe (2010, parted ways with BC Khimki)
If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!
All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.
