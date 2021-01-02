Pro Hoyas: Week of 1/3-1/9

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Terrell Allen (2020)

Team: Final Spor Genclik Bursa

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/2 at 7:00 AM: DNP (unknown) in a loss at Merkezefendi

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/9 at 6:30 AM: vs. Akhisar Belediye

Jagan Mosely (2020)

Team: BC Egis Kormend

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 12:00 PM: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST in a loss at Pecsi VSK

Wednesday 12/30 at 12:30 PM: 6 PTS, 4 REB in a win vs. Alba Fehervar

This Week’s Games:

Wednesday 1/6 at 10:30 AM: vs. Pecsi VSK

Saturday 1/9 at 12:00 PM: vs. DEAC

Marcus Derrickson (2018)

Team: Busan KT Sonicboom

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 AM: DNP in a win at Seoul Knights

Tuesday 12/29 at 5:00 AM: DNP in a win at Wonju DB

Saturday 1/2 at 3:00 AM: DNP in a loss vs. Seoul Thunders

Note: Marcus Derrickson does not appear on Busan’s roster, but he is still listed there by RealGM and AsiaBasket.

Isaac Copeland (2017)

Team: Texas Legends

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Bradley Hayes (2017)

Team: Oroszlanyi Sportegylet E (OSE) Lions

Country: Hungary

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 12/30 at 12:00 PM: 16 MIN, 9 PTS, 4-5 FG, 5 REB in a loss vs. Pecsi VSK

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 1/5 at 12:00 PM: vs. Szedeak

Saturday 1/9 at 11:00 AM: at Alba Fehervar

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 12:05 AM: 15 PTS, 7-15 FG, 2 STL in a loss at Seahorses Mikawa

Saturday 1/2 at 5:00 AM: 25 MIN, 29 PTS, 12-15 FG, 5-7 3PT, 4 AST in a win at Diamond Dolphins

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/3 at 5:00 AM: at Diamond Dolphins

Rodney Pryor (2017)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Paul White (2016)

Team: Salt Lake City Stars

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Aaron Bowen (2015)

Team: Esgueira

Country: Portugal

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/3 at 1:00 PM: at Oliveirense

Saturday 1/9 at 11:00 AM: vs. Galitos

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 PM: 9 PTS, 4 REB in a loss vs. Mornar Bar

Thursday 12/30 at 3:00 PM: 4 PTS, 11 REB, +16 in a loss at FMP Beograd

Saturday 1/2 at 1:00 PM: 7 PTS, 4 BLK, +11 in a win at KK Mega Bemax

This Week’s Games:

Tuesday 1/5 at 11:00 AM: vs. Buducnost

Saturday 1/9 at 2:00 PM: at. KK Krka Novo mesto

Joshua Smith (2015)

Team: Toyama Grouses

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 1/2 at 5:00 AM: 10 PTS, 4-5 FG, 7 REB in a win vs. Shimane Susanoo Magic

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/3 at 5:00 AM: vs. Shimane Susanoo Magic

Stephen Domingo (2014)

Team: Lakeland Magic

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Markel Starks (2014)

Team: BC Avtodor Saratov

Country: Russia

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/3 at 10:00 AM: at Unics Kazan

Otto Porter, Jr. (2013)

Team: Chicago Bulls

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 8:00 PM: 21 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST in a loss vs. Golden State Warriors

Tuesday 12/29 at 7:00 PM: 29 MIN, 16 PTS, 3-7 3PT, 5-6 FT in a win at Washington Wizards

Thursday 12/31 at 5:00 PM: 31 MIN, 28 PTS, 10-14 FG, 5-9 3PT, 12 REB, 3 STL in a win at Washington Wizards

Friday 1/1 at 8:00 PM: 22 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB in a loss at Milwaukee Bucks

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/3 at 8:00 PM: vs. Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday 1/5 at 10:30 PM: at Portland Trail Blazers

Wednesday 1/6 at 10:00 PM: at Sacramento Kings

Friday 1/8 at 10:00 PM: at Los Angeles Lakers

Greg Whittington (2013)

Team: Denver Nuggets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 12/28 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Houston Rockets

Tuesday 12/29 at 10:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) at Sacramento Kings

Friday 1/1 at 9:00 PM: DNP (left knee sprain) vs. Phoenix Suns

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/3 at 7:00 PM: at Minnesota Timberwolves

Tuesday 1/5 at 9:00 PM: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Thursday 1/7 at 2:00 PM: vs. Dallas Mavericks

Saturday 1/9 at 3:00 PM: at Philadelphia 76ers

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 12:00 PM: 17 PTS, 5-10 3PT, 5 REB, 3 STL in a win vs. Mantova

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/3 at 11:00 AM: at Udine

Wednesday 1/6 at 12:00 PM: vs. Monferrato

Saturday 1/9 at 2:30 PM: at Urania Milano

Hollis Thompson (2012)

Team: Stockton Kings

Country: USA (G League)

No games scheduled.

Henry Sims (2012)

Team: Incheon Electroland Elephants

Country: South Korea

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 1:00 AM: 13 PTS, 5-6 FG, 4 REB in a win vs. Anyang

Friday 1/1 at 1:00 AM: 7 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL in a loss vs. KCC Egis

Saturday 1/2 at 1:00 AM: 11 PTS, 9 REB in a win at Seoul Knights

This Week’s Games:

Monday 1/4 at 5:00 AM: vs. Mobis Phoebus

Wednesday 1/6 at 5:00 AM: at Seoul Thunders

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

POSTPONED: vs. Gravelines Dunkerque

No games this week.

Chris Wright (2011)

Team: Afyon Belediye

Country: Turkey

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 5:00 AM: 16 PTS, 10 AST, 4 STL in a loss vs. Besiktas

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/3 at 9:30 AM: at Fethiye Belediye

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Sunday 12/27 at 7:00 PM: 13 MIN, 2 AST in a loss at Charlotte Hornets

Monday 12/28 at 7:30 PM: 24 MIN, 8 PTS, 2-4 3PT in a loss vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Wednesday 12/30 at 7:30 PM: 14 MIN, 5 PTS, 2-3 FG, +8 in a win vs. Atlanta Hawks

Friday 1/1 at 7:30 PM: 8 MIN, 7 PTS, 3-3 FG in a loss vs. Atlanta Hawks

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 1/3 at 6:00 PM: vs. Washington Wizards

Tuesday 1/5 at 7:30 PM: vs. Utah Jazz

Thursday 1/7 at 7:30 PM: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Friday 1/8 at 8:00 PM: at Memphis Grizzlies

Brandon Bowman (2006)

Team: Giessen 46ers

Country: Germany

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 12/30 at 1:00 PM: 27 MIN, 13 PTS, 4-6 FG, 5-5 FT, 3 BLK in a win vs. Frankfurt

Saturday 1/2 at 12:00 PM: 12 PTS, +9 in a loss vs. Gottingen

No games this week.

Notable free agents:

Omer Yurtseven (2020), Jessie Govan (2019), Kaleb Johnson (2019), Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Tre Campbell (2017), Greg Monroe (2010, parted ways with BC Khimki)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.