Podcasts
Full Court Press: Season 3, Episode 1
Published January 4, 2021
Nathan, Roman, and Tristan are back with hopefully more consistent episodes of Full Court Press! In this first one for the 2020-21 season, they break down the women’s first game against No. 24 DePaul, the men’s first several games, and recruiting for the men’s class of 2021.
Nathan Chen
is the Sports Editor. He was born and bred in the DC Sports Bog and is ready to die in it.
Roman Peregrino
is the managing editor of the Voice. He is from San Francisco and a lot less Italian than his name suggests.
Tristan Lee
Tristan is the Voice's sports executive and a senior in Georgetown College. He mostly covers Georgetown's football, basketball, and baseball teams.
