QUIZ: Which of my favorite books from 2020 should you read based on your coffee order?

I read a lot of books last year. I also drank a lot of coffee last year. Now that the semester has started I no longer have time to read for entertainment (I have plenty of time to consume coffee trust me). To fill the book-shaped hole in my heart I will use the common love of coffee to recommend to you at least one of my favorite books from 2020 that you may not have heard of. All four books are amazing but pick your coffee order and I’ll tell you which one is your caffeine verified soul mate.