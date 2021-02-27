Urinals Can Be Art Too!

In this episode of RYHO, Kate rants to herself about what defines “Art.” This rant includes tangents into an exhibit of invisible art, the overratedness of the Mona Lisa, a paint feud, dadaism, the movie/musical Cats, and one specific urinal.

Do you have a topic you want to monologue about? Email kec265@georgetown.edu and get ready to Rant Your Heart Out!

Listen to Rant Your Heart Out, Georgetown! and other Voice podcasts on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Jingle is Freeway by Kurt Vile found on Free Music Archive