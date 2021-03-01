Georgetown scores resounding win against George Washington

The Georgetown women’s soccer team (2-0-0, 0-0-0 Big East) was dominant in their 4-0 win against George Washington University (0-0-1, 0-0-0 Atlantic 10) on Sunday despite wet conditions. The Hoyas kept the pressure on the entire match, taking a total of 16 shots, 8 of which were on goal. Two of Georgetown’s goals came courtesy of sophomore forward Gia Vicari, who scored in the 10th and 52nd minutes.

Georgetown graduate midfielder Daisy Cleverley led the offense with the first shot on goal in the 8th minute, saved by redshirt sophomore keeper Tamaki Machi. The first goal came just two minutes later from Vicari off an assist from senior forward Jenna Menta, putting Georgetown up 1-0. Menta again assisted in the 22nd minute to senior midfielder Grace Nguyen who scored with a low shot to the right—her second of the season after last week’s opener against George Mason. The Hoyas made use of strong, accurate passes and were not afraid to challenge the Colonials’ possessions. On the other end of the field, their defense contained most offensive runs and largely kept senior keeper Alyssa Navarrete out of the action.

However, George Washington’s junior midfielder Maria Pareja tested Navarrete in the 26th minute with a low ball to the center. Navarrete made the save, and misses from both sides kept the Hoyas at 2-0 through the first half.

George Washington came into the second half looking more assertive with their possessions, but it would not last. Georgetown capitalized on the final kick in a string of three tense, consecutive corners. Machi could not stop sophomore Julia Leas’ dart through the hectic goal box in the 48th minute, extending the Hoyas’ lead.

The 3-0 score stood for only five minutes, however, as Vicari made her second goal of the match by maneuvering around a defender and sending the ball to the bottom right of net. Sophomore Haley Curtis walked off the field with an apparent injury after the 53rd minute, but George Washington soon had their own pair of corner kicks. The Colonials still could not find the back of the net, as Pareja’s goal attempt off the second kick was blocked by graduate keeper Lauren Gallagher.

Georgetown Coach Dave Nolan made full use of the substitutions, bringing players in and out throughout the match. Most notable were appearances by juniors Boo Jackson in the 71st minute and Charlie Kern in the 80th minute, their first game performances since injuries last season.

The 4-0 score would stand for the rest of the game, even after seven more shot attempts from Georgetown. George Washington junior Erica Lorenzana came in for goalkeeper Machi in the 80th minute, as the Colonials attempted to avoid a shutout. The Colonials made valiant efforts but could not create many opportunities near the goal box. Amador made the last shot attempt of the match in the 81st minute, but it was picked up by Gallagher.

Incidentally, the last time the Hoyas scored 4 goals in a game was October 27, 2019 against Seton Hall. They are slated to be Georgetown's next opponent, with the matchup at Shaw Field scheduled for Thursday, March 8 at 2 P.M. EST.