Pro Hoyas: Week of 5/30-6/5

Believe it or not, the NBA is not the only professional basketball league that exists. Many Georgetown men’s basketball alumni have played long and successful careers abroad, and Pro Hoyas is the space where you can track when and where they are playing. Below is a list of which players are playing this week, with all tip times in Eastern Standard Time:

Omer Yurtseven (2020)

Team: Miami Heat

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 5/24 at 7:30 PM: DNP in a loss at Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday 5/27 at 7:30 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Saturday 5/29 at 1:30 PM: DNP in a loss vs. Milwaukee Bucks

His season is over as Miami were eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

L.J. Peak (2017)

Team: Utsunomiya Brex

Country: Japan

Last Week’s Games:

Saturday 5/29 at 2:00 AM: 7 PTS, 3 AST in a loss vs. Chiba Jets (Chiba leads 1-0)

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/30 at 2:00 AM: vs. Chiba Jets

Mikael Hopkins (2015)

Team: Cedevita Olimpija

Country: Slovenia

Last Week’s Games:

Wednesday 5/26 at 2:30 PM: 8 PTS, 5 REB, +21 in a win vs. KK Krka Novo Mesto (Cedevita leads 1-0)

Friday 5/28 at 10:00 AM: 18 PTS, 6 REB, +8 in a win at KK Krka Novo Mesto (Cedevita leads 2-0)

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/30 at 11:30 AM: vs. KK Krka Novo Mesto

Jason Clark (2012)

Team: Basket Torino

Country: Italy

Last Week’s Games:

Monday 5/24 at 1:00 PM: 16 PTS, 4 AST, 3 STL, +22 in a win vs. Mantova

Thursday 5/27 at 1:00 PM: 8 PTS, 8 REB, +9 in a win at Mantova

This Week’s Games:

Saturday 6/5 at 12:00 PM: vs. Verona

Vee Sanford (2011)

Team: Elan Bearnais

Country: France

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 5/25 at 12:00 PM: DNP (unknown) in a win at Le Portel

Saturday 5/29 at 12:30 PM: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 6-6 2PT, 2-2 3PT, +17 in a win vs. Gravelines-Dunkerque

This Week’s Games:

Thursday 6/3 at 12:30 PM: vs. Limoges

Jeff Green (2007)

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Country: USA (NBA)

Last Week’s Games:

Tuesday 5/25 at 7:30 PM: 6 PTS, +8 in a win vs. Boston Celtics (Brooklyn leads 2-0)

Friday 5/28 at 8:30 PM: DNP (plantar fasciitis) in a loss at Boston Celtics (Brooklyn leads 2-1)

This Week’s Games:

Sunday 5/30 at 7:00 PM: at Boston Celtics

Tuesday 6/1 at 7:30 PM: vs. Boston Celtics

Players who have concluded their season:

Terrell Allen (2020, Final Spor), Jagan Mosely (2020, Kormend), Jessie Govan (2019, G League Ignite), Kaleb Johnson (2019, Austin Spurs), Bradley Hayes (2017, OSE Lions), Paul White (2016, Salt Lake City Stars), Aaron Bowen (2015, Esgueira), Joshua Smith (2015, Toyama Grouses), Markel Starks (2014, Avtodor Saratov), Otto Porter, Jr. (2013, Orlando Magic), Henry Sims (2012, Pallacanestro Reggiana), Chris Wright (2011, Afyon Belediye), DaJuan Summers (2009, Mahram Tehran), Vernon Macklin (2008, Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus), Brandon Bowman (2006, Giessen 46ers)

Notable free agents:

Greg Malinowski (2019), Trey Mourning (2019), Marcus Derrickson (2018), Trey Dickerson (2018), Jonathan Mulmore (2018), Isaac Copeland (2017), Tre Campbell (2017), Rodney Pryor (2017), Stephen Domingo (2014), Greg Whittington (2013), Hollis Thompson (2012), Greg Monroe (2010)

If there’s anyone I missed, feel free to let me know in the comments!

All schedules courtesy of flashscore.com. European statistics courtesy of FlashScore, Korean statistics courtesy of kbl.or.kr, and Japanese statistics courtesy of bleague.jp.